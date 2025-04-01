 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Some of AMD’s best CPUs are breaking down, and there’s one common problem

By
A person is holding the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU. The pins are bulging.
i_fliu / Reddit

AMD is responsible for some of the best processors for gamers right now, but for a handful of unlucky users, these CPUs seem to be running into issues lately. Reports from Reddit indicate failures big and small, but they all seem to have two things in common: High-end Ryzen 9000 CPUs and ASRock motherboards.

Today’s CPU failure report is especially bleak — one unlucky user had their AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D completely destroyed due to bulging and heat damage. As a result, their PC will no longer boot up. The user described their story and shared some images on the r/pcmasterrace community on Reddit.

Recommended Videos

Unsurprisingly, their PC was newly built — after all, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a very new CPU. In this setup, it was paired with AMD’s best graphics card, the RX 9070 XT, as well as an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, which is a necessity for the 9950X3D. Upon building the rig, the user went on to update the BIOS, and everything was fine just as long as the PC wasn’t under heavy load. Things went south when the Redditor got a new monitor, though.

Upgrading to a 4K OLED 32-inch monitor and several hours of gaming did the CPU in. The user mentions playing League (which could mean Rocket League, but my bet is on League of Legends — either way, both easy to handle for a rig of this caliber). They then took a break to make some dinner and found the PC completely dead upon their return, with nothing else on except the M.2 light on the motherboard.

Various attempts at troubleshooting didn’t help the situation. Opening up the case revealed the CPU in a bad condition.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

“When I checked the CPU, I found that there was bubbling in one area (which I think pushed the contact pads into the pins, causing indentation on the pads) and some discoloration suggesting scorch marks […] on another area of the CPU. There is discoloration on the socket of the motherboard, but no bent pins,” said i_fliu on Reddit.

Seeing as the user didn’t overclock or underclock the CPU and wasn’t using PMO, this shouldn’t have happened. It could be a case of faulty hardware or a poorly installed CPU, but the fact that there have been other cases of this happening on ASRock motherboards makes me pause and think.

We’ve seen over a hundred Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors suffering from similar issues, and these also largely concern the combination of Ryzen CPU and ASRock motherboard. Now, the 9950X3D joins the list, and as mentioned by VideoCardz, this isn’t the first case of problems for the 9950X3D on an ASRock motherboard.

This could be a case of BIOS settings, and that’d probably be the best-case scenario, as that’s an easier fix. If the motherboard delivers too much power to the CPU, this kind of thing can definitely happen. However, until either AMD or ASRock addresses these issues, it remains unclear whether there’s any problem with either hardware or software — we’ll have to wait and see.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD is doing a victory lap with the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D
AMD announcing the 9950X3D.

At this point, AMD has been on top when we're talking about the best processors for gaming, but it still took CES 2025 to do a victory lap and extend its lead. Opening up the keynote address, AMD revealed the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, both of which will be available in the first quarter of this year.

The performance here doesn't sway things much, as AMD has already claimed the top slot for gaming processors with its wildly popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D. As you can see below, however, AMD claims an 8% lead over last-gen's Ryzen 9 7950X3D on average after testing 40 games. Unsurprisingly, graphically intensive games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Black Myth: Wukong see little benefit, but AMD is claiming a lead as large as 58% in a game like Counter-Strike 2. 

Read more
AMD brings back 3D V-Cache chips for gaming laptops
The AMD Fire Range laptop CPU announced at CES 2025.

AMD just announced over a dozen new laptop CPUs, which will appear in over 150 new laptops being announced at CES 2025 and later this year, including a new 3D V-Cache chip for gaming laptops and some really impressive graphics in its new Ryzen AI Max+ halo chips.

Let's start with Fire Range. These chips are for high-end gaming laptops, a successor to Dragon Range line, catering to enthusiast gamers and, so far, only enthusiasts are going to be happy, as those laptops likely be quite expensive. On the other hand, the CPUs sound mighty powerful. The lineup includes, first and foremost, the next big 3D V-Cache chip, dubbed the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D.

Read more
You could buy a gaming laptop for the price of this AMD handheld
The OneXFly F1 Pro console.

The first gaming handheld to feature one of AMD's best processors is finally here, but it's going to be a tough sell. The OneXFly F1 Pro comes with a host of impressive features, from an OLED screen to the powerful Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. It could undoubtedly beat the Steam Deck and various other rivals. The downside? You might as well just buy a gaming laptop, and a good one, too -- because this one's pretty expensive.

The OneXFly F1 Pro (first spotted by VideoCardz) is a brand-new gaming handheld made by OneXPlayer, a Chinese company. The mini PC comes with all the bells and whistles you could wish for in a new handheld. There's a 7-inch 1080p OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate; LPDDR5X RAM with speeds of up to 7,500MHz; and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive storage.

Read more