 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance

By

AMD’s newly launched Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs are finally available for purchase, and recent performance comparisons suggest that these CPUs perform better on Linux than Windows 11, particularly in gaming scenarios.

A detailed analysis done by PC Games Hardware has shown that when it comes to gaming, Linux outshines Windows 11 on Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. Tests using popular Linux distributions like Nobara, which are optimized for gaming, demonstrate higher frame rates and smoother gameplay compared to the same setups running Windows 11.

Recommended Videos

While these gains for Linux weren’t overwhelming, they were noticeable, generally falling within the range of 5% to 10%. The one exception was World of Warcraft, where the difference in performance was only 2%. In a test of Cyberpunk 2077, a game notorious for its high CPU demands, Linux consistently delivered better average frame rates and lower frame time variances, resulting in a more stable gaming experience.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

A key factor behind Linux’s superior performance is its efficient handling of system resources. Linux has long been praised for its lightweight and customizable nature, allowing it to utilize the advanced architecture of Ryzen 9000 series processors more efficiently. This is particularly evident in the way Linux manages CPU threads and memory, enabling more effective multitasking and reducing latency in gaming.

Gaming performance for AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.
AMD

On the other hand, Windows 11, despite being the go-to operating system for most gamers, appears to be lagging behind in optimizing performance for the Ryzen 9000 series. This isn’t to say that Windows 11 performs poorly across the board — it still provides a solid gaming experience. However, in direct comparisons, it falls short of what Linux is able to achieve with the same hardware.

The reasons for this could be multifaceted. Windows 11, while feature-rich and designed with a wide array of compatibility in mind, may suffer from its own complexity. The operating system’s numerous background processes, security features, and how it handles system resources could contribute to its relatively lower performance on these new Ryzen CPUs.

This comes just a couple of weeks after some new testing from Hardware Unboxed indicated that Windows 10 was outperforming in Windows 11 in a variety of newer games. The latest Zen 5 chips weren’t included in the comparison, of course, and neither was Linux.

As for the chips themselves, in our testing of the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X, we found that while these processors are powerful and excel in multi-threaded workloads, the performance gains in gaming are less significant compared to previous generations.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
We have good news about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9000 chips
AMD CEO Lisa Su announcing the new Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs.

Earlier this month we saw AMD unveiling its new Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors at Computex 2024. The new desktop processors feature AMD’s next-gen Zen 5 architecture, promising approximately 15% faster performance. During the announcement, AMD said that the new chips will arrive in July 2024, however, online retailer B&H suggests that preorders will only begin at 9 a.m. ET on July 31.

Additionally, we also have (unofficial) pricing information for the upcoming CPUs. According to a report, the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X has been listed on Canada Computers for CAD 839 ($610), which is noticeably lower than the $699 launch price of the Ryzen 9 7950X. Another retailer from the Philippines has listed the entire Ryzen 9000 desktop CPU lineup with the Ryzen 9 9950X priced at 38,000 Pesos ($648), Ryzen 9 9900X at 35,000 Pesos ($597), Ryzen 7 9700X at 24,000 Pesos ($409), and the Ryzen 5 9600X at 18,500 Pesos ($315).

Read more
Windows 11 just took copying and pasting to the next level
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

It's not often that we get innovation in something as basic as copy and paste. But in a new update to Windows 11, copying and pasting is getting supercharged with AI -- and it doesn't even require a Copilot+ PC.

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft announced a new PowerToys feature at its Build developers conference that makes copying and pasting especially useful for developers. Once enabled, you'll be able to choose from three pasting options: Paste as plain text (Ctrl+1), Paste as markdown (Ctrl+2), and Paste as JSON (Ctrl+3).

Read more
There are two versions of Windows 11. Here’s how to decide between them
Windows 11 logo on a laptop.

If you’re ready to take the plunge and purchase an upgraded version of Windows, then the biggest question you have is “which one?” Both Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home are powerful operating systems with robust feature sets at affordable prices.

To help you make an informed decision, we’ll walk you through a feature comparison along with the differences in security, power, and price.
Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home?
Microsoft tries to introduce the intent behind the Windows 11 versions in the naming of the systems.

Read more