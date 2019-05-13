Digital Trends
Amazon, Walmart slash prices on select AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 series processors

Ed Oswald
By
PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Looking to build your own PC? AMD’s Ryzen processors are at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen, giving you a great opportunity to outfit your build with one of the top processors on the market. We’ve spotted several sales on both select Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 series CPUs.

The Ryzen 5 and 7 represent AMD’s midrange and high end processors. Which one you choose depends on your computing needs. Everyday users that occasionally need power for processor-intensive tasks should look at the Ryzen 5, while gamers and power users should look towards the Ryzen 7 instead. Our search found the lowest online prices to be at either Walmart or Amazon, and some of the prices we saw were the lowest we’ve seen yet on the Ryzen line.

There’s also an added benefit to purchasing select AMD CPUs right now: As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, every purchase of the CPU deals we’re about to share with you include two games free with your purchase — Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and World War Z. There are several U.S. retailers participating, including Micro Center (in-store only), Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and Amazon.

The Best AMD Ryzen Deals Right Now

best processors any budget amd ryzen 5 1600 processor thumb 34

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G — $120 at Walmart (normally $169)

Even as the lowest priced CPU eligible, the Ryzen 5 2400G is no slouch. It features four cores, eight threads, powerful Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics onboard, and a clock speed of 3.6GHz. It’s cooling system uses AMD’s Wraith Stealth Cooler.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 — $164 at Amazon (normally $199)

The Ryzen 5 2600 adds two more cores from the 2400G for a total of six and an additional two threads, and it also includes the Wraith Stealth Cooler. It has a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 3.9GHz.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X — $175 at Amazon (normally $229)

The speedier version of the 2600 and a better option for overclocking, the Ryzen 5 2600x has a base clock of 3.6GHz and overclock speed of 4.2GHz. It includes the Wraith Spire Cooler.

AMD Rizen CPU 7 pins
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 — $228 at Walmart (normally $299)

The Ryzen 7 2700 is an eight core, 16 thread processor with a 3.2 GHz base speed and top overclocking speed of 4.1GHz, and includes the Wraith Spire Cooler.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X — $280 at Amazon (normally $329)

The 2700x is the top of the line for AMD’s Ryzen CPUs, and is an eight core, 16 thread CPU clocking in at 3.7GHz with a top overclocking speed of 4.3GHz. The Wraith Prism Cooler is included with this processor.

