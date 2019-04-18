AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

Share

AMD’s Ryzen 3000 CPUs are just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for the latest and greatest processors to get a great deal on a new chip. In an effort to clear away older stock ahead of the launch of a new-generation of high-power CPUs, prices for a number of fantastic Ryzen 2000-series and 1000-series chips have come crashing down and now’s a great time to take advantage of them.

One of the better deals is for the AMD Ryzen 1600 with six cores and 12-threads, which has fallen almost $70 below its launch price to just $119. As TechSpot highlights, if you have a MicroCenter near you, you can grab that same chip for just $80, but you’ll have to go in-store to get it. Although it doesn’t clock as high as its second-generation counterparts, maxing out at 3.6GHz, it is still a great chip for gaming or working that is leaps and bounds ahead of anything AMD released in the years before its debut.

Arguably the best deal of this crash sale is for the AMD Ryzen 2600. It’s the best midrange CPU for gaming and productivity available today and at $165 with AMD’s Wraith Spire cooler it’s an absolute steal. That’s almost 20% off its usual list price.

If you want to have a little more performance, there’s always the 2600X, which is clocked higher and is only $15 more. If you need more cores instead, AMD’s Ryzen 2700 with eight cores and 16-threads has had more than $70 knocked off of its typical price and is now selling for just $225 — less than the 2600X would have sold for just a few days ago.

If you want to go for the most powerful AMD chips that are available outside of its server line, there are some discounts on Threadripper chips, as well. The 16-core, 32-thread 2950X has been discounted by $70 to $840, while the monstrously powerful, 32-core, 64-thread Threadripper 2990WX has fallen by $100 to $1,700. Hardly a cheap CPU still, but if you take part in heavily multi-threaded workloads like video transcoding, these chips will chew through it in a fraction of the time of more mainstream CPUs.