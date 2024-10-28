 Skip to main content
AMD CPUs just got a major performance update for games

By
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D installed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Major motherboard brands are gearing up for the release of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D processors with BIOS updates that add support for the new CPUs. Alongside support, some brands, such as Gigabyte and Asus, have added an “X3D Turbo Mode,” which is said to boost performance by up to 35%.

The update is targeting some of the best processors packing AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech, but it might give other AMD processors a boost, too. One user on X (formerly Twitter) took the update out for a spin in Forza Horizon 5 and found a 5% uplift on the Ryzen 7 9700X. That’s a far cry from the 35% we’ve seen quoted by Gigabyte, but it’s a promising performance improvement nonetheless considering that this CPU doesn’t come with 3D V-Cache.

GIGABYTE X3D Turbo Mode
めっちゃ軽～く触ってみた

SandraとForzaで検証(9700X, D5-6000 16Gx2)
・SMTが切られた
・メモリ帯域も若干太くなった(約55GB/s→約61GB/s)
・PPTは変更なし (CB R23で88W)
・CPUシミュレーション、レンダリングのFPSがかなり上昇している… pic.twitter.com/kpal0wU2A6

&mdash; York (@Yorkfield_XE) October 20, 2024

X3D Turbo Mode reportedly does a few things to improve performance on 3D V-Cache CPUs. First and most obviously, it limits operations to a single core complex die (CCD). CPUs like the Ryzen 9 7950X3D feature two CCDs, but only one of them has access to the additional cache. By limiting tasks to a single CCD, the idea would be to reduce latency in games, thereby improving performance.

In addition, the X3D Turbo Mode is said to disable simultaneous multi-threading, or SMT. In short, 3D V-Cache CPUs can run into issues with core parking on Windows, so disabling SMT could improve performance by limiting the threads to those that have close access to the additional cache. AMD hasn’t confirmed that these are the changes that the X3D Turbo Mode brings, nor that it’s even an official AMD spec. It’s possible Asus and Gigabyte are using the same name for different features.

We’ve seen updates for X670 and X870 motherboards, suggesting a range of performance improvements across Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs. Motherboard brands are clearly laying the foundation for next-gen 3D V-Cache CPUs, which AMD itself has said will be revealed on November 7. However, the updates also bring some performance improvements for other CPUs, as showcased by the Forza Horizon 5 test above.

The largest improvements should still come with X3D processors, however. If AMD is indeed disabling SMT and limiting games to a single CCD, that could have major performance implications for any dual-CCD processors packing 3D V-Cache.

