Digital Trends
Computing

Ryzen shine! AMD’s next CPUs could beat Intel at gaming in 2019

Jon Martindale
By
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins close
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

A new hint at the performance of AMD’s next-generation Zen 2 CPUs — likely to be called Ryzen 3000-series — suggests they could be far more capable than the company’s existing chips. The rumor claims that they offer as much as a 13-percent improvement in instructions per clock (IPC), which when combined with a likely clock speed increase and maybe even additional cores, could see AMD steal the performance crown from Intel in more than just multi-threaded settings.

AMD’s first-generation Ryzen CPUs offered more than 50 percent improvement in instructions per clock over its predecessor chips. That, combined with additional cores made AMD’s CPUs competitive with Intel at the top end for the first time in a long time. Intel still retained a small but noticeable lead in single-threaded and gaming scenarios, but AMD’s Zen+ Ryzen 2000-series CPUs closed the gap a little more with a further three-percent increase in IPC over the first Ryzen chips. If claims of a 13-percent increase in IPC with Zen 2 hold true, AMD may pull ahead of Intel in gaming and single-threaded tasks, and may offer greater multi-threaded performance, too.

This latest rumor comes from Twitter user Bits and Chips, via Hexus. While Bits and Chips suggests that its tweets shouldn’t be taken too seriously, it has in the past leaked news for Zen which turned out to be correct. It claims that a source who works at a “big company” shared the “13 percent” figure, but didn’t relay much clarification for it.

The source did claim that clock speeds won’t change much between the Zen+ and Zen 2 generations. That said, since the 7nm process should be more efficient, it may open up more room for overclocking in turn.

The Zen 2 architecture is expected to make its debut at CES 2019, with some suggestion that the first CPUs will go on sale in May that same year. We did hear rumblings that top Zen 2 CPUs may raise the core count to 16, but we would expect most Ryzen 3000 CPUs to retain more common core counts to focus performance on limited thread software like gaming.

For those already running Ryzen CPUs, either first or second-generation, the most exciting part of this is that motherboards will be immediately compatible with Zen 2 chips when they debut. The AM4 socket is being used for all generations of Zen right through until 2020, so AMD fans won’t need to factor in a motherboard upgrade just to retain the latest and greatest performance.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Adobe’s craziest new tools animate photos, convert recordings to music in a click
Up Next

LG V40 ThinQ: Everything you need to know
MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X+ 8G
Computing

Leaked benchmarks suggest rumored AMD GPU could be king of midrange graphics

AMD's next GPU may not be Navi-based after all. Rumors continue to build about an RX 590 which has now shown up on 3DMark's benchmark database, delivering results that easily outstrip stock clocked GTX 1060s.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Intel Core i7 6950X Extreme Edition
Computing

Updated Intel processor benchmarks still beat AMD Ryzen competitor, but by less

After some controversy, updated Principled Technologies testing shows the Intel i9-9900K with a reduced lead over the AMD Ryzen 2700X in benchmarks, and with the AMD Ryzen 2700 X seeing better performance. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

Intel stands by Core i9 benchmarks, testing company to seek more data

Benchmarking company Principle Technologies will be retesting the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Intel's latest ninth-generation chipset processors and will address earlier issues which skewed the benchmark results toward Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
intel 9 series cpu spectre 9th gen
Computing

Intel's 9th-gen chips could power your next rig. Here's what you must know

The Intel Core i9-9900K processor was the star of the show for consumers, but a powerful 28-core Xeon processor also led announcements. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Intel chipsets.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to remove an object in photoshop content aware fill cafheader2
Photography

Remove photo bombs, other unwanted objects with Photoshop’s new Content-Aware Fill

Photoshop's newest A.I-powered tool helps remove objects or fill in gaps for a distraction-free photo in the new Adobe Photoshop CC 2019. Here's how to remove an object in Photoshop using the new Content-Aware Fill.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook mexican soccer live league
Web

Feed your fandom: These are the best YouTube channels for sports lovers

If you're a cable cutter who still wants to enjoy quality sports highlights and analysis, YouTube is the place to go. There are plenty of great sports-centric channels on YouTube, each of which provides great highlights and top-shelf…
Posted By Will Nicol
adobe premiere rush cc review product shots 7
Photography

Adobe Premiere Rush CC is the cloud-based video editing app you've been waiting for

On stage at Adobe MAX 2018, Adobe announced its cloud-centric, social video-editing application, Adobe Premiere Rush CC. We took some time to put it through its paces to see what it offers, how it works, and what's missing.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Social Media

YouTube is back after crashing for users around the world

It's rare to see YouTube suffer serious issues, but the site went down around the world for a period of time on October 16. It's back now, and we can confirm it's loading normally on desktop and mobile.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
winamp 2019 update streaming winamp02
Computing

Winamp eyes big comeback in 2019 with podcast, streaming support

Classic audio player Winamp is getting a major overhaul in 2019 that's designed to bring it up-to-date and make it competitive with the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, and more, all in one go.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

Is the Pixelbook 2 still happening? Here's everything we know so far

What will the Pixelbook 2 be like? Has the Pixel Slate taken its place? Google hasn't announced it, but thanks to rumors and leaks, we think we have a pretty good idea of what the potential new flagship Chromebook will be like.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
adobe max 2018 what to expect tiffany haddish
Photography

Adobe MAX 2018: What it is, why it matters, and what to expect

Each year, Adobe uses its Adobe MAX conference to show off its latest apps, technologies, and tools to help simplify and improve the workflow of creatives the world over. Here's what you should expect from this year's conference.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
windows 10 october update
Computing

Problems with Microsoft’s Windows October 2018 Update aren’t over yet

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is not having a great launch. More than two weeks after its debut and Microsoft is still putting out fires as new bugs are discovered and there's no sign of its re-release as of yet.
Posted By Jon Martindale
adobe max 2018 what to expect tiffany haddish
Computing

Adobe’s craziest new tools animate photos, convert recordings to music in a click

Adobe shared a glimpse behind the scenes at what's next and the Creative Cloud future is filled with crazy A.I.-powered tools, moving stills, and animation reacting to real-time tweets.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
webvr chrome android desktop google
Computing

Chrome 70 is now available and won’t automatically log you in to the browser

Google has officially launched Chrome version 70 on Windows Mac and Linux. The update introduces some new Progressive Web App integrations on Windows 10 and also tweaks the much controversial auto login with Google Account feature.
Posted By Arif Bacchus