There’s some great news about AMD’s next-gen Zen 6 CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D CPU.
AMD’s upcoming Zen 6 “Medusa” desktop processors are likely to continue with the current AM5 socket. This information was shared by Kepler_L2 on X, who also speculates that Zen 6 may not arrive before late 2026 or early 2027. However, AMD has yet to confirm these reports officially.

The AM5 socket, which launched with the Ryzen 7000 series in 2022, has become popular among enthusiasts for its extended support commitment. Should this leak prove accurate, it would mean the AM5 platform could support a third generation of processors. This move would also notably follow AMD’s strategy from the AM4 socket era, which continues to support multiple generations of Ryzen CPUs and helped build user trust in AMD’s platform longevity.

AMD announced at Computex 2024 that it will maintain AM5 compatibility through 2027. This distinguishes the company from Intel, which has yet to confirm any specifics regarding the compatibility of its upcoming LGA 1851 socket introduced with Arrow Lake-S CPUs. Intel’s more frequent socket changes typically require users to upgrade motherboards with each CPU generation, which is a point of frustration for some consumers.

If AMD continues with its pattern of socket support, it could add value for PC builders looking to future-proof their setups. The Medusa architecture is anticipated to bring notable performance improvements, and extending compatibility would allow users to benefit from these upgrades without a motherboard replacement.

Though unconfirmed, the extended AM5 support rumors come at a time when AMD’s approach could attract users seeking cost-effective upgrade paths. With rising hardware costs, consumers increasingly look for long-lasting platform investments, and extended socket support aligns with that trend. For now, AM5 users can remain hopeful that this rumor may soon be validated as AMD’s long-term road map unfolds.

