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AMD’s new budget CPUs could be a lifeline for cash-strapped PC builders

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AMD Ryzen 5 5500F CPU
AMD

AMD has added two new six-core processors to its desktop lineup. The Ryzen 5 5500F brings six Zen 3 cores and 12 threads to the older AM4 platform for around $99, while the Ryzen 5 7500 moves to Zen 4 and AM5 for around $189, complete with integrated Radeon graphics.

The Ryzen 5 5500F arrives at an interesting time for budget PC builders. Putting together a current-generation system, or moving an existing PC to one, can get expensive quickly. An AM5 build requires a compatible motherboard and DDR5 memory, and RAM prices have risen sharply. For someone already running an AM4 system, the 5500F offers an inexpensive processor option without requiring a platform-wide replacement.

The Ryzen 5 5500F keeps the cost of AM4 builds down

The Ryzen 5 5500F has a 3GHz base clock and can boost up to 4.4GHz. It also gets 16MB of L3 cache, PCIe 4.0 support, DDR4-3200 memory support, and a 65W TDP. AMD includes a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, though a discrete graphics card is required because the processor has no integrated GPU.

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AMD has previously explained why it continues to support AM4 so long after the arrival of AM5. In an interview with Digital Trends, AMD product management lead Sourabh Dhir said AM4 still serves lower price bands and gives value-conscious users the option to improve a PC without replacing the motherboard and memory at the same time.

AMD Ryzen 5 7500 CPU
AMD

The Ryzen 5 7500 has a useful graphics fallback

The Ryzen 5 7500 uses six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads, with a 3.7GHz base clock and boost speeds up to 5GHz. It also comes with 32MB of L3 cache, PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5-5200 memory support, and a 65W TDP.

Its integrated Radeon graphics could be particularly useful for builders who have not settled on a graphics card yet. The two graphics cores run at up to 2.2GHz, which is not enough to replace a proper gaming GPU, but the PC can still output a display and remain usable without one. The same fallback can also prove useful if a discrete graphics card fails or needs troubleshooting.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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