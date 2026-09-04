AMD’s new workstation packs 576GB of GPU memory and enough horsepower for trillion-parameter AI models

AMD just built a desktop that really has no business sitting on an actual desk. At IFA 2026, the company unveiled the Threadripper Halo Station.

As the name probably already suggests, it is a liquid-cooled machine that can run AI models with more than a trillion parameters without touching the cloud even once. If you don’t already know, those numbers are reserved for server shelves, not someone’s personal desk.

So what exactly is inside the Threadripper Halo Station?

The CPU alone is quite absurd on paper. It uses AMD’s Threadripper Pro 9995WX, built on Zen 5 architecture, with 96 processing cores and 192 threads. The maximum clock speed (with boost) can reach 5.4GHz, helping it tackle demanding tasks faster, and it also has a massive 384MB M3 cache for faster data processing.

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Besides, 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes provide plenty of bandwidth for the rest of the hardware. To sustain all that performance, the machine needs a 350W TDP, which is significantly higher than a regular gaming PC.

Alongside it are two liquid-cooled Instinct MI350P accelerators, each with 128 CDNA 4 compute units built on TSMC’s N3 process. Each can draw up to 600 watts and comes with 144GB of HBM3E memory and up to 4TB/s of bandwidth, and the GPU memory is frankly ridiculous: 288GB across the two accelerators.

For context, 288GB is several times more GPU memory than you’ll typically find in higher-end gaming PCs or laptops. AMD says the platform will eventually support up to four accelerators, pushing that figure up to 576GB.

How does this compare to rival systems, and can you actually buy one?

All of that sits on top of 2TB of DDR5 system memory, which, yet again, shows how far beyond a typical PC this machine is. The combination of the CPU cores, GPU horsepower, and sheer memory capacity lets AMD claim this machine can load and run AI models north of a trillion parameters entirely on-device.

This is clearly built for a server room with proper power and cooling infrastructure, not a home office. AMD hasn’t announced pricing or a release date for the Halo Station yet, though. However, estimates about the component costs alone put the machine well past $100,000

I’d still consider this a showcase of sheer computing power in a cabin that looks like a high-end gaming PC, at least at IFA 2026.