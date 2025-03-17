 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The latest Windows 11 build has a surprising bug — it gets rid of Copilot

By
Copilot key on the Asus ROG Falchion HFX.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Microsoft has updated the support page for the Windows 11 build it released last week to reveal a rather amusing bug — it seems to have caused some devices to automatically uninstall the Copilot app and unpin it from the taskbar.

At the time of writing, Microsoft is still working on a resolution to the issue spotted by Windows Latest, recommending affected users reinstall the app and pin it back to the taskbar manually. It looks like the bug can occur on any device if it updates to build KB5053598 from Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, or 22H2, along with Windows 10 22H2 or 21H2.

Recommended Videos

The funny thing about this bug is that it almost feels more like a feature for some users. Not everyone is excited about the AI PC future, and it’s annoying to have preinstalled AI assistants forced on you when you don’t want them.

So while anti-AI users had to uninstall the app and unpin it from the taskbar manually until now — this new bug suddenly does the job for them. This won’t be enough to satisfy some of the Copilot haters out there, however — because uninstalling the app doesn’t actually get rid of the software. Right now, you can only disable Copilot on your PC, never delete it. This makes some people pretty angry — if you want to see just how much some Windows users hate Copilot and the fact that Microsoft forces it on them, just check out this Microsoft Community forum thread from last year.

There are so many AI features creeping into our tech products lately, and there’s a significant number of people who aren’t happy about it (myself included). At some point, someone will realize there’s a market for AI-free alternatives to certain products and services — and I hope it’s soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Microsoft confirms audio bug hitting multiple versions of Windows
Ifi Go Bar DAC/amp dongle for headphones.

Microsoft has confirmed that a recent bug that has been affecting several Windows OS versions will be addressed with a fix; however, users can tackle the issue with a manual stopgap.

The bug is affecting the audio systems of Windows 11 and Windows 10 versions that have installed the January 2025 security update, rendering sounds on PCs non-functional. The malfunction is especially likely to happen if you have an audio DAC (digital-to-analog converter) connected to your computer via USB.

Read more
Microsoft just added a secret file sharing feature to Windows 11
Drag Tray feature on Windows Insiders build.

Another secret feature has been spotted in one of the latest Windows 11 Insider preview builds. Discovered by X user phantomofearth and reported by Tom's Hardware, it appears that Microsoft is trying out a 'Drag Tray' for sharing files. When you pick up a file and drag it toward the top of the screen, a tray will drop down with different sharing options.

The feature was found in Build 22635.4805 but it's not included in Microsoft's release notes, which means there's no saying if or when it will make it to the general release of Windows 11. Anything that makes sharing files easier is a welcome feature, however, so fingers crossed that Microsoft gets it working well and decides to push it to everyone.

Read more
Microsoft’s Copilot app has a new icon, and it’s causing problems
Copilot on a laptop on a desk.

Bad news if you have a PC with a low resolution since Microsoft's new Copilot app icon is almost impossible to decipher on them, according to Windows Central. Microsoft's new logo now includes a bit of text embedded in the icon, which, depending on the resolution of your screen, might be impossible to read.

The poor design has not gone unnoticed online. Users can barely read the icon on their screens when they pin it to the Taskbar, and the lower pixel density makes it even harder to read the icon's text. If you have a Surface Laptop Go, which has a very low resolution display, there is a good chance you had no idea it said "M365." When you first saw it, you may have confused it with text such as MJEG, M366, or M355.

Read more