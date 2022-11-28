This content was produced in partnership with Anker.

It’s tough to imagine a time when Black Friday wasn’t a thing, but every year there’s gear to shop and this year is no different, especially if you’re looking for some of the best hubs and docking stations for Apple devices. More specifically, Anker is hosting some incredible deals on its hub and docking solutions for the Apple M Chipset iPad and Mac lineup. USB hubs, if you don’t know, extend your device’s connectivity to plug in both external gear and peripherals. A commonly used function, for example, is to extend the display to multiple external monitors for improved productivity. Of course, they do a lot more than that too, like allowing you to plug in a USB drive, wired mouse, or microSD card via compatible ports. Discover Anker’s “designed for Apple” range and a host of fantastic deals for the holiday season — they make great gifts too!

Shop Now

Anker 563 USB-C 10-in-1 Docking Station for Macbooks — $187, was $250

Anker’s 563 multi-device docking station allows you to unlock triple display use for M1 and M2 MacBooks. That’s because M Series chipset MacBooks require a proprietary DisplayLink connection. Plus, you get centralized charging up to 100 watts for connected laptops, and two USB-C ports offering 30-watt PD charging for phones, tablets, and devices — you can charge them all at the same time. Digital Trends readers get an exclusive $63 off this holiday season, by using code ANKERDOCK563 at checkout.

Buy Now

Anker 541 USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for iPad — $37, was $50

Apple has just released its new M2 iPads and the brand new iPadOS 16. One of the best features added in iPadOS 16’s latest update was the option to connect external monitors to the tablet, just like you can with a Mac or comparable laptop. The Anker 541’s compact design makes it a good on-the-go add-on to the iPad whether you’re traveling or going to the meeting room for a presentation on your iPad. It supports 4K HDMI so you can connect an external TV or monitor, plus you get all of the available ports, including a microSD slot, USB-C, USB-A and 3.5mm audio jack. The multi-function USB-C port supports 30-watt fast-charging and 5Gbps data transfer speeds. Digital trends readers are getting an exclusive 25% off this holiday season with code ANKERHUB541.

Buy Now

Anker 535 USB-C 5-in-1 Hub for iMac — $45, was $60

An iMac has a bevy of ports, but it can still be a pain to find them in order to plug something in. This hub changes that, thanks to its 5-in-1 connectivity options. It’s also designed to sit perfectly on the front of your iMac. You get two USB-A, a USB-C, and a microSD reader. The USB ports support 10Gbps data transfer speeds for quick. This Digital trends exclusive deal drops a welcome $15 off the full price. You can get that deal by using the code ANKERHUB535.

Buy Now

Anker 551 USB-C 8-in-1 Hub and Tablet Stand– $80, was $100

Acting as a dock, hub, and stand, the Anker 551 is the perfect place to set your iPad while you work, or while you play, while you read, or, well, you get it. Expand your iPad into a full-scale workstation thanks to eight integrated ports including HDMI, USB-A, microSD, and more. All of the ports are conveniently located in the base so it makes cable management easier and cleaner.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations