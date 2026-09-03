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Anker unveils smarter chargers and power banks built to fight heat and battery degradation

Unveiled at IFA 2026, the new lineup prioritizes thermal management and battery longevity over maximum charging speeds.

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Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro and Anker Laptop Charger lifestyle image
Anker
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Anker has announced a wide range of products at the ongoing IFA 2026 trade show in Berlin, ranging from earbuds with AI note-taking capabilities to speakers aimed at helping you sleep better. The company has also unveiled a new lineup of smart power banks and charging stations designed that shift focus from pushing the most wattage to active heat management and long-term battery health.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro

Positioned as the flagship portable battery pack of the new lineup, the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro features built-in magnets in line with the Qi2.2 standard and supports 25W wireless charging. Anker says it’s capable of charging an iPhone 17 Pro to 50 percent in 25 minutes, while keeping things cool with an active thermal cooling system that pairs a built-in fan with a patented fan control algorithm, dual air ducts, and a three-layer graphene heat spreader.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro lifestyle image
Anker

The cooling system is designed to keep temperatures below 96.8°F (36°C) during charge cycles to eliminate thermal throttling. The 200g unit also includes a built-in display showing real-time power metrics, temperatures, battery status, and remaining time. It packs a 10,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and can go from 0-80 percent in 52 minutes.

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The MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro is priced at $109.99 and will be available in the US starting September 17 in Phantom Gray, Starlight Silver, and Polar Night Blue colorways.

Anker Laptop Charger Pro

The Anker Laptop Charger Pro is a 100W GaN power brick that features smart device identification, which can recognize connected laptop models and match them to a customized charging curve. It offers two charging modes, Auto Fast Charge and Care Mode, with the latter designed to slow down battery degradation and extend lifespan by up to 40% through charging-threshold management.

Anker Laptop Charger Pro lifestyle image
Anker

Users can also pair the charger with its companion desktop software, Anker Charging Manager, to manually set an 80 percent charging cap that bypasses the battery after it reaches 80 percent to power the laptop directly. In addition, the software provides health trends, monthly maintenance reporting, and customizable wallpapers for the charger’s integrated smart display, which shows real-time power output, charging status, device details, and temperature.

The Laptop Charger Pro also supports OTA firmware updates to add support for new devices and power protocols over time. Despite delivering 100W output at 77°F (25°C), the brick remains travel-friendly. It measures 62 x 55 x 34 mm, 38% smaller than Apple’s 96W single-port laptop charger, and includes a 90-degree foldable plug. Its single USB-C port supports PD 3.1, PPS, and Xiaomi’s proprietary fast-charging protocols. The Anker Laptop Charger Go is priced at $59.99 and is set to go on sale in the US in October.

Anker MagStand Charging Station

Rounding out Anker’s latest charging lineup is the Anker MagStand Charging Station. Built in a pottery-inspired, waterfall-style compact frame, this 3-in-1 charging station features a 25W Qi2 magnetic pad, a 1.2m retractable USB-C cable, and a discrete rear 30W USB-C port for additional accessories.

Anker MagStand Charging Station lifestyle image
Anker

The station uses SnapCool active cooling alongside Anker’s ActiveShield 5.0 system to continuously regulate temperatures. It features an integrated display that shows real-time charging speed, time left, and battery health. The display also supports a double-tap gesture to trigger an overnight Care Mode, which applies adaptive charging curves and automatically stops power flow once the device is fully charged.

The smart screen can also be used to display customized clock interfaces, live weather, and interactive screensavers. Anker has yet to announce pricing and availability details for the MagStand Charging Station, but it’s expected to hit the shelves sometime in the second half of 2026.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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