Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 brought back Prime Day deals for all kinds of devices, including 3D printers. If you want to get into this as a hobby or business, or if you need to upgrade your machine, then check out this offer for the AnkerMake M5. From its original price of $799, it’s down to $500. The $299 in savings is pretty huge, especially since you’ll be enjoying the amazing innovations offered by this 3D printer. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure if the discount will still be available by the end of the ongoing sale.

Why you should buy the AnkerMake M5 3D printer

The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is the first foray into the 3D printing space of Anker, a brand that’s known for its power banks and chargers, and it doesn’t disappoint. First and foremost, the 3D printer’s assembly is very simple — it will only take 15 minutes to complete, as there are only three steps to it. Once it’s up and running, there are several features that will make operating it easy, including an integrated camera that can detect errors and send you alerts so you can intervene, 7×7 auto-leveling for accuracy and stability, and the ability to resume prints right where it left off after interruptions like a power outage.

The feature that makes the AnkerMake M5 stand out among other 3D printers, however, is its PowerBoost 2.0 technology. It can print up to a speed of 500 millimeters per second without sacrificing print quality, compared to other 3D printer that can only go as fast as 100 millimeters per second. The quickness is possible due to the aluminum alloy design of the base, which creates more stability.

3D printing may be a pretty niche space, but there are Prime Day 3D printer deals that are currently available if you’re into it. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the AnkerMake M5 3D printer for just $500, after a $299 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $799. It’s the machine that will elevate your hobby or business to new heights, but if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the transaction immediately because the savings may no longer be available when you check back.

Editors' Recommendations