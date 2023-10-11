 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is $300 off for Prime Day in October

Aaron Mamiit
By
The AnkerMake M5 on a desk.
Anker

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 brought back Prime Day deals for all kinds of devices, including 3D printers. If you want to get into this as a hobby or business, or if you need to upgrade your machine, then check out this offer for the AnkerMake M5. From its original price of $799, it’s down to $500. The $299 in savings is pretty huge, especially since you’ll be enjoying the amazing innovations offered by this 3D printer. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure if the discount will still be available by the end of the ongoing sale.

Why you should buy the AnkerMake M5 3D printer

The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is the first foray into the 3D printing space of Anker, a brand that’s known for its power banks and chargers, and it doesn’t disappoint. First and foremost, the 3D printer’s assembly is very simple — it will only take 15 minutes to complete, as there are only three steps to it. Once it’s up and running, there are several features that will make operating it easy, including an integrated camera that can detect errors and send you alerts so you can intervene, 7×7 auto-leveling for accuracy and stability, and the ability to resume prints right where it left off after interruptions like a power outage.

The feature that makes the AnkerMake M5 stand out among other 3D printers, however, is its PowerBoost 2.0 technology. It can print up to a speed of 500 millimeters per second without sacrificing print quality, compared to other 3D printer that can only go as fast as 100 millimeters per second. The quickness is possible due to the aluminum alloy design of the base, which creates more stability.

Related

3D printing may be a pretty niche space, but there are Prime Day 3D printer deals that are currently available if you’re into it. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the AnkerMake M5 3D printer for just $500, after a $299 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $799. It’s the machine that will elevate your hobby or business to new heights, but if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the transaction immediately because the savings may no longer be available when you check back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best October Prime Day 3D printer deals we’ve found
monoprice 3d printer giveaway header

Jump into the fantastic world of 3D printing by taking advantage of the returning Prime Day deals. Amazon has rolled out a bunch of 3D printer deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but so have other retailers like Best Buy who don't want to fall behind. We know that there are a lot of offers to choose from so it could be overwhelming -- to help you decide what to buy quickly before stocks run out, we've rounded up our favorite bargains.
Comgrow Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo -- $230, was $399

The Comgrow Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo is perfect for beginners because it's pre-installed, with assembly that will only take three steps. The 3D printer features 16-point automatic bed leveling technology to compensate for different printing heights, and a removable PC spring steel magnetic build plate where the filament will properly stick. It also comes with an upgraded user interface that adds a model preview function, so you can easily monitor the printing progress.

Read more
The best October Prime Day router deals available right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Router Deals

A high-quality wireless router is a necessity these days to make sure that all of your devices remain connected to the internet at all times. If you're still using a basic router, it's the perfect time for an upgrade because of the Prime Day router deals that have appeared online. They're not just from Amazon, which brought back its Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the shopping frenzy. You're going to have to complete your purchase while stocks last though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite offers.
Google Nest Wi-Fi (2 pack) -- $110, was $269

If you want whole-home coverage of your Wi-Fi network with a hassle-free setup, you should go for the Google Nest Wi-Fi. You only need to plug them in, and with the help of the Google Home app, they'll be up and running in no time. The app will also let you manage the devices in your network, including pausing the connection to children's devices to limit their screen time. The Google Nest Wi-Fi provides up to 5,400 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage, and can handle up to 200 connected devices.

Read more
The best October Prime Day laser printer deals happening now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Printer Deals

If you're on the hunt for laser printer deals, you're in for a treat. The return of Prime Day deals in October through Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also brought out discounts from other retailers, which means you're in line to enjoy massive savings with your purchase. There's an overwhelming number of options for printers out there though, so we're going to help you out by collecting the top offers right here. Feel free to browse through them, but don't waste time because if you go really slow, stocks may already be gone by the time you've decided what to buy.
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w black-and-white laser printer -- $80, was $130

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w may be cheap, but it provides all the advantages of a laser printer -- excellent yields from toners compared to the cartridges of inkjet printers, a lower cost per page, and good print speed, according to our printer buying guide. The wireless printer offers up to 600 x 600 dots per inch, a compact design, and a font-loading paper cassette that can hold up to 150 sheets. Meanwhile, the black-and-white printer's speed is at 19 pages per minute.

Read more