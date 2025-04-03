 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Anthropic debuts a new version of its Claude AI chatbot for schools

By
The Anthropic logo on a red background.
Anthropic

The increasing prevalence of chatbots like ChatGPT has lead to difficulties in schools and colleges as professors try to figure out how to balance students’ use of AI with their need for learning. Now, Anthropic is rolling out a new tool it hopes will be a positive step in the use of AI for both students and teachers: a version of the Claude chatbot specifically designed for use in educational environments.

Claude for Education, launched on April 2, features a Learning mode which encourages users to reason their way through a question rather than just giving them an answer. The tools works in the Projects format, where students can look through their previous research arranged by particular assignments.

Recommended Videos

The Learning mode flips the script on how most AI assistant technology works: instead of the user asking the AI to summarize a document or give an answer to a factual question, in this mode Claude will ask the user questions like “How would you approach this problem?” or “What evidence supports your conclusion?” The aim is to mimic the kinds of questions that a teacher might ask a student, in order to guide the student to develop their own critical thinking skills rather than just regurgitating material that a chatbot has provided to them.

As well as the features for learners, Claude for Education also has tools to help faculty with tasks like providing feedback for students and to help administrators to analyze enrollment trends or send email responses to common queries. Anthropic says it has partnered with institutions including Northeastern University, Champlain College, and the London School of Economics (LSE) to make Claude available to both students and faculty.

“Since our founding, LSE has been at the forefront of understanding social change and seeking solutions to real world challenges,” said LSE President and Vice Chancellor Larry Kramer. “This new partnership is part of that mission. As social scientists, we are in a unique position to understand and shape how AI can positively transform education and society.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Watch this AI-driven Maserati go insanely fast for new speed record
An AI-driven Maserati breaking a speed record in 2025.

An empty Maserati MC20 driven by an AI system recently set a new speed record for an autonomous vehicle, reaching a blistering 197.7 mph (318 kph) at Space Florida's Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Footage of the achievement (above) shows the self-driving Maserati MC20 hurtling down the runway once used for Space Shuttle landings, with the speedometer gradually ticking all the way up to the record-breaking speed.

Read more
Anthropic’s new Claude model offers both real-time and long-pondered responses
Claude code homescreen

OpenAI's o3 and DeepSeek's R1 models have some new competition. Anthropic announced Monday the release of its new "hybrid reasoning" model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet.

Existing reasoning models like o3, R1, and Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking are designed to break down complex problems into smaller tasks, then deduce and verify their answers before responding, a process that returns more accurate answers at the cost of higher compute usage and longer inference times. Claude 3.7 Sonnet, on the other hand is capable of providing either "near-instant responses or extended, step-by-step thinking that is made visible to the user," according to the company's announcement post.

Read more
Meta rolls out its AI chatbot to nearly a dozen Middle Eastern nations
Meta AI in the Middle East

Millions of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger users throughout the Middle East now enjoy access to Meta's self-named AI chatbot platform, the company announced on Monday. The chatbot is rolling out to users in Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

"AI just got even more accessible than ever before, as we officially launched Meta AI in the Middle East and North Africa with Arabic capabilities," Meta wrote in its announcement blog post. At launch, these users will have access to only some of Meta AI's generative capabilities -- specifically, text and image generation, as well as image animation. The company plans to expand those offerings to include simultaneous dubbing for Reels, AI image editing, and the "Imagine Me" feature (which generates a user's portrait based on uploaded reference photos) in the near future.

Read more