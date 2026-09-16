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Claude chat and Cowork just became one, and you’ll never have to pick a lane again

Claude can now figure out whether you need a quick answer or a finished project and take care of the work either way.

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Anthropic is done making you pick a lane. Starting today, Claude Cowork and Claude chat are merging into a single Claude. Fire off a quick question or dump a whole report, and Claude runs with it, even after you’ve shut your laptop for the day. The rollout begins on Pro and Max plans over the next few weeks, with other plans following soon.

So what’s actually changing?

Before this, you had to decide whether a task belonged in chat or in Cowork, and switching between the two meant starting over. That friction is gone now. Claude figures out what a task needs and pulls in the right context, skills, and connectors automatically, no matter where the conversation starts.

Claude all tools in one place
Claude

Claude’s models have always been capable of more than most people actually tap into. The problem was never the AI, it was the interface. You had to know exactly which surface to open, which mode to pick, and which output to ask for before you could even get started. That’s a lot of decisions before you’ve done any real work. 

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As the models keep getting smarter, Anthropic figures the product around them should get simpler, not more complicated. So instead of asking you to map out your task to the right tool, Claude flips the script. Just bring whatever you’re dealing with, and Claude sorts out what it needs to actually solve it.

What else is Claude adding to the mix?

This update also brings two new tools into the mix, Claude Docs and Claude Slides, while Claude Design now works right inside your chats too. Need a document? Claude becomes your co-writer, drafting sections, asking questions, and leaving comments where you need to weigh in. 

Claude docs slides design
Claude

Need a presentation? Claude builds out the full slide deck, and you can edit everything directly, present straight from Claude, or download it as a PowerPoint or PDF. All three tools are in beta for paid plans. 

The best part is you don’t need to figure out which tool fits your task anymore. Next time you’re not sure whether you need just a quick chat or Cowork capabilities, don’t overthink it. Dump everything into the conversation and let Claude sort out what it needs.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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