 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Emerging Tech
  4. News

Anthropic previews new standard to streamline AI-to-machine connections

The Model Hardware Standard provides a universal translation layer, giving AI agents standard controls to run lab equiment and factory machines.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Anthropic MHS
Anthropic/YouTube

Anthropic has launched a research preview of its Model Hardware Standard (MHS), a shared specification designed to let AI agents safely control lab instruments and factory equipment. The company claims MHS reduces the time required to integrate complex machinery with AI from months down to hours or minutes. The standard is currently available to select research labs and manufacturers via a waitlist, but Anthropic plans to open-source it in the future.

How the standard connects AI to physical devices

Much like how Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) standardized software connections, MHS serves as a universal translator for physical hardware. Instead of requiring bespoke software for every instrument, it lets devices communicate through standardized commands and auto-generated reference files that detail operational parameters and safety limits.

The system is model-agnostic and works with any hardware that features a programmable interface. Early real-world trials demonstrate significant efficiency gains across various research settings:

  • QuEra Computing: A four-person engineering team previously spent months building a laser-relocking script that took 150 seconds for recovery and succeeded 58% of the time. Running an overnight optimization loop, four Claude instances restructured the process, cutting recovery time to six seconds with a 96% success rate during development and 99.3% across a 700-trial blind test. Claude also tuned 12 interdependent servo parameters over 16 unattended hours, reducing residual error from 15.7 mV to 1.55mV.
  • Carnegie Mellon University: Researchers integrated a liquid handler, plate reader, robotic arm, and cameras across three computers in eight hours. This setup process typically took weeks. Driven by a Claude Opus 4.8 agent, the system ran serial dilution experiments three times faster. In safety testing, MHS successfully blocked six induced fault conditions before any hardware moved.
  • Genentech: Engineers deployed MHS across an automated protein assay workflow, where Claude autonomously optimized liquid transfer rates for varying viscosities.

Early limitations and what follows

Despite these early successes, the preview has highlighted key operational constraints. In one instance at Genentech, Claude repeatedly attempted to clear fluid-handling bubbles by retrying the same software command, requiring human intervention to clarify that the issue was physical rather than code-based. Additionally, because AI models process physical environments primarily through text logs and images, spatial reasoning still requires expert human oversight.

Anthropic is working with hardware partners, including Universal Robots, Tecan, and AWS, to expand MHS support. Integrations are also extending toward consumer-adjacent platforms, with Hugging Face planning support for its LeRobot project and Raspberry Pi testing driver compatibility. Anthropic has not yet announced a firm open-source release date, public schema, or specific governance model for the standard.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Google Health gets better workout logging and more reliable tracking in latest update
Missing maps, workout totals, and Health Connect problems have all been fixed in Google Health 5.07
Clothing, Sleeve, Adult

Google Health 5.07 is rolling out with a number of changes to how the app records and displays your workout and health data. Trail and incline runs will now count toward your Running Distance totals, manually logged workouts can include more information, and Google has fixed an issue that could cause Health Connect to disconnect for some Android users.

The update is rolling out on Android and iOS starting today and should reach more devices over the next week. It follows version 5.05, which added two-way Apple Health syncing and Smart Health Links, and version 5.06, which gave users the option to remove the Health Coach’s lengthy guidance from the Today tab.

Read more
Brave’s new Email Alias feature can keep websites away from your real inbox address
The new feature gives users five free aliases, with a Premium version planned later
Brave browser 3D logo

Your email address is one of the easiest ways for websites and advertising companies to identify you online. If you provide the same address to multiple websites, it can potentially be used to connect your activity across different services.

Brave is now trying to limit this type of tracking. Starting with desktop version 1.94, the browser has added Email Aliases, which let users provide websites with a different email address instead of revealing their primary one.

Read more
South Korea is funding free AI to help citizens book appointments, file taxes, and everyday tasks
While the rest of the world debates AI regulation, South Korea is handing out free AI subscriptions instead.
people-using-phones

South Korea wants to make access to artificial intelligence as easy as electricity or public transit. Instead of leaving premium AI tools behind a subscription, the government plans to pay for them, giving every citizen free access through a new initiative called 'AI for All'.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the program is designed to boost the use of homegrown AI chatbots while reducing the country's dependence on models developed in the US and China.

Read more