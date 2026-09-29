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Anthropic’s Claude is having a major breakdown today (Update 3: All services restored)

Anthropic’s ongoing outage has spread from Claude.ai to platform services, leaving both everyday users and developers facing persistent error messages and broken API calls.

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Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Update 3 (8:30 AM PT): Anthropic reports that all Claude services are back online and operating normally. The team is continuing to monitor systems to ensure stability.

Update 2 (8:03 AM PT): Anthropic has successfully mitigated the initial outage, restoring functionality to most existing chats. But a second issue is blocking users from signing in, starting new chats, initiating voice conversations, using Claude Code or Cowork, uploading files, or making purchases. If you are currently logged in, Anthropic advises not to sign out. The company is actively working on a fix and expects to provide another update within 30 minutes.

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Update (7:45 AM PT): Anthropic says it has “applied a mitigation and error rates have dropped substantially. However, some “sign-in attempts, account actions and Claude Code and Cowork sessions are still failing. We are continuing to work on a full fix.”
The original story continues below.

If you are struggling to get a response out of Claude today, you are not alone. Anthropic has confirmed that its suite of AI tools is currently experiencing elevated error rates across virtually all of its services.

Anthropic has confirmed that it is investigating degraded performance and elevated error rates across Claude.ai (desktop and mobile apps), platform.claude.com, the Claude API, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork.

What users are seeing

If you are trying to use Claude right now, you might encounter a few different errors, including failed requests when sending messages or triggering prompts, authentication or login hiccups, loading failures where past conversation fail to display altogether, or API timeouts.

Claude Down screenshot
Pranob Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Anthropic notes that the issues are intermittent, meaning that retrying your request may occasionally succeed.

Current status

Anthropic engineers are actively investigating the root cause across all impacted platforms. While some requests may still go through intermittently with a retry, overall reliability remains severely degraded.

If your stack relies on the Claude API or you are trying to get work done on Claude.ai, expect delays until the team rolls out a patch. We will continue monitoring the situation and update this post as Anthropic shares more details.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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