This Anycubic 3D printer just dropped from $480 to $300

The Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer on a white background.
Anycubic

For one of the best 3D printer deals, head straight to Amazon. As one of its limited time deals, you can buy the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer for $300 reduced from $480. It’s nice to see a 38% discount on a printer from a reputable brand. As it’s a limited time deal, you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here’s everything you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer

Sure to appeal to anyone looking for one of the best 3D printers under $500, the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer is a great bet for anyone checking out 3D printing. It’s the first consumer grade resin 3D printer without levelling. While printing, a mechanical sensor on its cantilever arm detects the alignment between the printing platform and the floating levelling module before automatically adjusting as needed.

It has an HD resolution of 11520 x 5120 and a high contrast ratio of 480:1, so you get an XY accuracy of 19 x 24 micro, leading to highly precise results. Combined with Anycubic high-speed resin, the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer is able to reach an average speed of 105mm an hour. Alongside those core figures, the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer also has a 10.1-inch 12K LCD screen. You can check the exposure screen, mechanical detection module, motor operation status, and resin allowance before printing. There’s also an Intelligent Mode which matches exposure parameters based on model details and size, with the new support algorithm enhancing the printing stability and success rate.

With so many convenient features, the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer is sure to be one of the best 3D printers for many scenarios. It usually costs $480, but as one of Amazon’s limited time deals it’s down to $300 for a brief time right now. The 38% saving of $180 won’t be around for long, so take a look at it quickly before you miss out.

