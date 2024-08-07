Get this highly-rated resin 3D printer for $150, and that’s it

You can make some pretty incredible creations with a 3D printer. Whether you’re brand-new to the craft of 3D printing, or you’ve been plugging away at designs with ease for going on several years, while looking through Amazon deals, we came across the following:

Right now, you can purchase the Anycubic Photon Mono 2 3D Printer on Amazon for just $150. At full price, this particular model sells for $230. 3D printing is quite the cool art form, but it requires some upfront patience if you haven’t ever messed with a 3D printer before.

Why you should buy the Anycubic Photon Mono 2

The idea behind the Photon Mono 2 is to give users a capable 3D printer with easy controls and several customizations. Both newcomers and printing vets will love the intuitive design of the Photon Mono 2, which lets you start producing high-quality models in just minutes. Thanks to the 6.6-inch 4K+ LCD, you’ll be able to review even the finest details in your models. We also appreciate that the panel itself is protected against scratches and resin penetration.

The smaller build of the Photon Mono 2 makes it easy to tuck the printer away when it’s not in use. You’ll also get everything you need right out of the box, including metal and plastic scrapers, funnels, gloves, masks, and even a USB thumb drive with preloaded manuals and test prints. And thanks to some upgrades, Anycube’s LighTurbo Matrix virtually eliminates all grid lines you’ll find on the build plate. The plate is laser-engraved too, which helps with model adhesion.

Anycube was also kind enough to provide its Photon Workshop Slicer 3.0. This program lets you customize your prints with a fine-tooth comb, and even gives you the ability to repair certain models.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, so we definitely recommend acting fast if you like the savings that Amazon is offering. Take $80 off the price of the Anycube Photon Mono 2 when you order through Amazon today, and be sure to look at some of the other 3D printer deals we found. We also have a list of regular printer deals.