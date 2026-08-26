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AOC may beat Acer to market with the first 5K G-SYNC Pulsar monitor

AOC’s AGP327KG combines a 31.5-inch 5120x2880 panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC Pulsar, bringing NVIDIA’s motion-clarity technology to a larger, higher-resolution display.

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AGON by AOC AGP327KG
Nvidia
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom 2026
This story is part of our complete Gamescom 2026 coverage
Updated less than 3 hours ago

AGON by AOC has unveiled the AGP327KG, a 31.5-inch gaming monitor with a native 5120×2880 resolution running at 144Hz, at Gamescom 2026. Nvidia and AOC are billing it as the world’s first 5K monitor with G-SYNC Pulsar support, the variable frequency backlight tech that has been limited to 27-inch 1440p panels so far.

A larger, more immersive panel

The debut lineup of G-SYNC Pulsar monitors, launched earlier this year, all measured 27 inches, had a 2560×1440 resolution, and topped out at 360Hz, specs targeted at competitive gamers. The AGP327KG takes a different approach. Instead of pushing for a higher refresh rate, it quadruples the pixel count and grows the panel to 31.5 inches, while settling for a comparatively modest 144Hz.

AGON by AOC AGP327KG on gradient background
Nvidia

G-SYNC Pulsar works by pulsing the backlight at a variable frequency, sharpening perceived motion clarity without touching the actual refresh rate. The AGP327KG applies this trick to a bigger, sharper screen, with AOC betting that gamers playing past 1440p care more about resolution and immersion instead of chasing the highest frame rate.

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The AGP327KG also features G-SYNC Ambient Adaptive Technology, a built-in light sensor that automatically adjusts color temperature and brightness to match the room it’s in. AOC is currently showcasing the monitor live on the show floor at Gamescom, part of a broader Nvidia announcement that also includes DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and a new Nvidia app beta for Pulsar’s on-screen controls, with a full release expected in September.

The world’s first claim comes with a catch

Acer showed off the Predator XB323QX, a 31.5-inch 5120×2880 monitor with G-SYNC Pulsar support, back at CES 2025, and again at Computex 2025. However, that monitor still hasn’t shipped.

If the AGP327KG reaches shelves first, “world’s first” probably means first to actually ship, not first to be announced with this spec combination. But AOC has yet to share a release date or pricing, the details that will decide whether it actually beats Acer’s monitor to market.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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