Amazon has a 34-inch ultrawide WQHD monitor for $300 for Prime Day

If you’re planning to buy a monitor from this year’s Prime Day deals, you should consider the 34-inch AOC U34P2 ultrawide monitor, which Amazon is selling for just $300. You’ll be getting an $80 discount on its sticker price of $380, but only if you hurry because the offer may get taken down at any moment. It’s not recommended to wait for the final hours of the shopping event before you make your purchases because stocks may be gone by then, so if you’re interested in this monitor, you need to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the 34-inch AOC U34P2 ultrawide monitor

AOC makes it into our roundup of the best ultrawide monitors with the AOC CU34G2X, and it could possibly get another entry with the AOC U34P2 that features a 34-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440. With almost no bezels surrounding its screen, it looks even bigger for complete immersion without any distractions, whether you’re working on a multimedia project or playing video games during your break hours. The monitor also offers AOC’s LowBlue mode, which reduces harmful wavelengths that can strain your eyes without sacrificing color quality, and flicker-free technology to minimize eye fatigue even after looking at the screen for several hours.

The AOC U34P2 ultrawide monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images on the screen are updated. It comes with a VESA-compatible stand that offers height, pivot, tilt and swivel adjustments, so that you can place it in the best possible position for a comfortable viewing angle, along with several connectivity options, namely two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and an audio out.

There’s no shortage of Prime Day monitor deals, but it will get overwhelming if you plan to take a look at all of them. You’ll no longer have to do so if you think the 34-inch AOC U34P2 ultrawide monitor is the perfect choice for you, especially with Amazon’s $80 discount that brings its price down to $300 from $380 originally. There’s a chance that stocks run out before the shopping event ends though, so if you want to get the 34-inch AOC U34P2 ultrawide monitor for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

