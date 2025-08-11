AOL is ending its dial-up service after 34 years

What’s happened? American Online, better known as AOL, has announced the end of its dial-up internet service on September 30.

The shutdown was announced via its support website in a statement that read, “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue DIal-up Internet.”

The shutdown includes the AOL Dialer software and the AOL Shield browser.

Other, more modern AOL services are unaffected.

This is important because: While most internet users have turned to faster options like fiber, satellite, or cable internet, a 2019 census estimated that over 250,000 Americans still used dial-up connections.

In 2010, the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) estimated that 336,000 Canadians relied on dial-up.

Dial-up internet is a way to stay connected for users in areas where the infrastructure for more modern platforms is too expensive to deploy.

Why should I care? If you are one of the thousands affected by this announcement, you will need to search for an alternative internet service provider. Dial-up internet options are scarce in the modern world, but still a necessity in some areas.

AOL was one of the first widespread internet services and laid the foundation for what would become modern internet culture. AOL Instant Messenger, or AIM, was one of the most popular chat services in the 90s.

The iconic “You’ve got mail!” sound originated from the AOL browser.

What’s next? AOL might be ending its dial-up plan, but the company still exists and offers other products.