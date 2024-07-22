 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This new app just fixed the MacBook notch, and I love it

By
app turns macbook notch into dynamic island screenshot 2024 07 22 at 21 10 00
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

NotchNook is a new app that takes your useless old MacBook notch and transforms it into an expanding utility tab — a Dynamic Island, if you will. The notches on iPhone and MacBook screens always have and always will be controversial, but until Apple gives us a better option, we might as well make the most of it.

And that is clearly the aim of this app — after all, why should the iPhones be the only one with a Dynamic Island? You can even make use of this app if you don’t have a notch on your MacBook, in which case you can make the “notch” tab much smaller if you want to.

Recommended Videos

When you’re not using it, the NotchNook looks exactly like you’d expect it to — just the notch and nothing else. But when you hover over it, it reacts, and when you click it, it expands into the “nook,” a place where you can directly control compatible apps and click shortcuts to others.

It also has a file tray that lets you temporarily store a file so you can switch between apps and desktops before grabbing it again and dragging it to where you want it. It even has some great customization options that let you switch around and adjust the sizes of the different nook sections.

NotchNook app for MacBooks.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

As mentioned by The Verge, the app does still have plenty of room for improvement. For me, the number of times it asked me for permissions was a little off-putting. “NotchNook wants permission to control Music,” it said, which means the NotchNook can literally perform actions within the Music app.

I can understand why it needs that ability to do the job it wants to do, but at the same time, I don’t enjoy giving third-party apps these kinds of permissions. The transition from nook back to notch is also a little less than smooth because the tab shrinks to a size that’s just a bit bigger than the MacBook notch and then disappears. So, it looks like your notch suddenly gets a bit smaller a few seconds after you close the nook.

For now, it seems like the nook is only compatible with a few different media apps, but there may be plans to expand. The website has upcoming features listed, such as zipping or unzipping files by dragging them into the nook. It also seems like the developers, Lo.cafe, know how to listen to feedback — they posted the app on Reddit a couple of months ago and the two major bits of feedback were that the price ($40) was too high and the trial (one hour) was too short.

When I downloaded the app, it cost $25 and offered a 48-hour trial, so that’s definitely an improvement.

It’s just a bit of fun overall for now, but if it continues to improve, it could be quite nice to use, especially for iPhone users who are already used to having a Dynamic Island.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
MacBooks are facing a new problem
The MacBook Air on a white table.

You might have noticed that Apple’s various Macs haven’t had many hardware changes in recent years. The design of the MacBook Pro has barely changed since 2021, while the Mac mini’s chassis has remained the same since 2020 (and has barely been altered in almost 15 years). The Mac Pro, meanwhile, is still rocking the same look it’s had since 2019.

The slowdown in changes is intentional on Apple's part, though it creates an obvious problem with how the company will get you excited about upgrading to devices in the future.
Longer-lasting devices
We shouldn’t really be too surprised about how we got here. Apple’s hardware designs are (usually) great, and they tend to last a lot longer than rivals’ devices, meaning there’s not a desperate need to regularly update them. Software, on the other hand, is moving so fast -- especially when it comes to AI -- that it makes a certain kind of sense that Apple prioritizes upgrades here over hardware tweaks.

Read more
MacOS Sequoia release date: Here’s when your Mac will get the update
macOS 15 features.

During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, we got our first look at the latest macOS version, macOS 15 -- otherwise known as Sequoia.

The update is bringing the exciting new customization features from iPadOS 18 and iOS 18, as well as iPhone mirroring, iPhone notifications, window tiling, Safari updates, and a new password app. Plus, a load of these features will be powered by the new Apple Intelligence.

Read more
The best data recovery software for your Mac or MacBook
A rose gold MacBook Air has Disk Utility open with a red warning symbol and an external drive connected.

Apple designed your computer to be reliable and user-friendly, but even the best and newest MacBook hardware can experience glitches. When something goes wrong with your storage, data recovery software can help you restore missing and damaged files.

Another reason for data loss is the sort of embarrassing mistake that happens sometimes. If you've ever accidentally thrown away a file you needed, then emptied the trash, it's possible to get that file back with a data recovery app.
Time Machine
Best built-in solution

Read more