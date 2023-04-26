 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal saves you $600 on the now-discontinued 27-inch iMac

Jennifer Allen
By
The 2020 Apple iMac with an island on the screen.

If you’re fine to go with one of the older Apple deals around, you’ll love being able to grab an Apple 27-inch iMac for just $900 instead of $1,499. It’s currently available at this price at Woot, so you save 40% off the regular price. The catch? It’s the 2020 model so it’s not the latest tech, plus it’s a new open-in-box item so there’s no Apple warranty. Instead, you get a standard 90-day Woot warranty. Despite those issues, this is still one of the better desktop computer deals around today. If you’re keen to buy an iMac and don’t mind picking up a discontinued item, you’ll still get a lot of worth out of this. After all, Apple products are supported for a fairly long time.

Why you should buy the Apple 27-inch iMac

Various iMacs over the years have featured among our look at the best desktop computers thanks to their all-in-one nature and the fact they’re pretty powerful. In the case of this Apple 27-inch iMac, it may be older tech but it’s still pretty great for the price. You get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s a Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card too which is about on par with an Nvidia GTX 1650, not that we’d recommend this system for gaming.

The standout feature of the Apple 27-inch iMac is its fantastic screen. It has a 27-inch 5K Retina display with P3 wide color support and 500 nits of brightness. Its huge 5120 x 2880 resolution makes whatever you’re doing on it look spectacular. It’s a screen that will truly beguile you and definitely make you feel better as you work away on it. Alongside that, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera is useful for video calls while there’s a studio-quality three-mic array to ensure you sound clear and a six-speaker sound system for hearing everything well too.

Related

An ideal addition to your home office, the Apple 27-inch iMac may not be the latest, but for $900 at Woot, it’s still a very appealing deal. You save 40% off the regular price of $1,499 and still bag yourself an excellent all-in-one desktop computer. Buy it now if it sounds like the right system for your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Flash deal knocks $400 off this LG 49-inch UltraWide DQHD monitor
lg 49 inch ultrawide monitor deal woot april 2023 lifestyle

Woot has one of the better monitor deals for anyone seeking out something high-end. Right now, you can buy the LG 49-inch 32:9 UltraWide Monitor for $1,100 instead of $1,500. While that's still expensive, being able to save $400 may have just made it more accessible for many people. If you want one monitor rather than two lined up on your desk, there's a lot to love here. Here's why you need this monitor in your life.

Why you should buy the LG 49-inch UltraWide Monitor
LG makes some of the best curved monitors as well as other great displays, with the LG 49-inch UltraWide Monitor being the biggest it offers. With a dual DQHD resolution, it has 5120 x 1440 pixels to offer you. That's a vast amount of space for anyone. If your work involves having to arrange plenty of windows at once to be able to coordinate your efforts, this is the monitor for you. It's going to be overkill for some given its huge size, but if you've found dual monitors restrictive in some way or simply feel the urge to have an all-in-one solution, this is almost certainly the one for you. Basically, you'll know if it's exactly what you've been looking for all this time.

Read more
This deal saves you $529 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.

Over at Woot, you can buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip at a fantastic discount. It's down to $1,470 instead of $1,999 but there's a catch. While you'll be saving $529 on such a great laptop, you do miss out on a full Apple warranty. This is a new open-box product that means you get the standard 90-day Woot warranty rather than a full year with Apple. It's also not certain that you can purchase Apple Care+ to protect the product. Still tempted? We don't blame you when this kind of price cut is involved, easily making it one of the best MacBook deals around. Let's break down what you need to know so you can make an informed decision.

Why you should buy the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro
One of the best MacBooks you can buy, even with the introduction of M2 MacBook models, the MacBook Pro M1 is a great system. You get an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU with the M1 Pro model meaning performance will be exceptional. Particularly when it comes to video editing or anything image-related, this system is great.

Read more
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1150 off at Woot!
hp omen 40l deal woot april 2023 gaming pc lifestyle

Woot is the home of one of the best gaming PC deals today. Currently, you can buy the HP Omen 40L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and plenty of other excellent hardware for $1,350. That's a considerable saving from its regular price of $2,500. If you've been waiting to buy a great gaming rig without spending a huge amount, this could be your chance. You even get free standard shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. Here's all you need to know. Remember -- this deal may not last long as it can end once sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
While the HP Omen 40L may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs right now, it's still a great system for gamers. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card means you get fantastic gaming performance so that you can play all the latest games for a long time to come. While the RTX 40-series range may be around, the 30-series is still far more accessible for most.

Read more