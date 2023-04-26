If you’re fine to go with one of the older Apple deals around, you’ll love being able to grab an Apple 27-inch iMac for just $900 instead of $1,499. It’s currently available at this price at Woot, so you save 40% off the regular price. The catch? It’s the 2020 model so it’s not the latest tech, plus it’s a new open-in-box item so there’s no Apple warranty. Instead, you get a standard 90-day Woot warranty. Despite those issues, this is still one of the better desktop computer deals around today. If you’re keen to buy an iMac and don’t mind picking up a discontinued item, you’ll still get a lot of worth out of this. After all, Apple products are supported for a fairly long time.

Why you should buy the Apple 27-inch iMac

Various iMacs over the years have featured among our look at the best desktop computers thanks to their all-in-one nature and the fact they’re pretty powerful. In the case of this Apple 27-inch iMac, it may be older tech but it’s still pretty great for the price. You get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s a Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card too which is about on par with an Nvidia GTX 1650, not that we’d recommend this system for gaming.

The standout feature of the Apple 27-inch iMac is its fantastic screen. It has a 27-inch 5K Retina display with P3 wide color support and 500 nits of brightness. Its huge 5120 x 2880 resolution makes whatever you’re doing on it look spectacular. It’s a screen that will truly beguile you and definitely make you feel better as you work away on it. Alongside that, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera is useful for video calls while there’s a studio-quality three-mic array to ensure you sound clear and a six-speaker sound system for hearing everything well too.

An ideal addition to your home office, the Apple 27-inch iMac may not be the latest, but for $900 at Woot, it’s still a very appealing deal. You save 40% off the regular price of $1,499 and still bag yourself an excellent all-in-one desktop computer. Buy it now if it sounds like the right system for your needs.

