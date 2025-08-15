Apple accidentally reveals loads of information about its upcoming hardware

What’s happened? Apple released new code for its software that inadvertantly contained identifiers for quite a few unannounced products. The code strongly hinted at the existence of projects that had only been rumors until now.

A new HomePod Mini appears to be on the way with the same S-based chips used in the Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and 11.

The Apple TV could see an upgrade featuring the A17 Pro chip.

The next-gen Apple Studio Display appears to be in development.

A new iPad Mini will feature the A19 Pro chip, while a more budget-friendly option is on the way with the A18 chip.

The Apple Vision Pro’s second generation will boast the M5 chip.

Why this is important: The leak gives fans an idea of what to expect from Apple’s hardware lineup over the coming year, including more details on the next Apple Watch and the company’s plan for improving its presence in the AI space.

The information confirms rumors, at least for now, about the updated Apple Vision Pro 2.

The knowledge that the HomePod Mini 2 could feature the same kind of chip used in the Apple Watch gives us a ballpark of its power and capabilities.

Why should I care? If you’re deciding whether to upgrade your existing hardware, this leak will help you decide whether it’s worth waiting until the next gen releases or not.