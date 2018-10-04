Digital Trends
Computing

Apple, government contractors were hacked using tiny Chinese chips, report says

Arif Bacchus
By

Apple, Amazon, and government contractors were all hacked by China, according to a report from Bloomberg Business Week. Though no consumer data is thought to have been stolen, China allegedly leveraged tiny microchips as part of the hack, which targeted trade secrets and other intellectual property of American companies.

The chips used in the alleged attack were the size of a pencil head, and were reportedly added to Supermicro server motherboards purchased and used by Amazon Web Services and Apple. This moved past typical software-based hacks, as the chips had networking, memory, and processing power, and looked like signal-conditioning couplers.

“In Supermicro, China’s spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies,” the original report explains.

Apple is officially denying the report and any claims that it worked with the FBI on an investigation in 2015.  In a statement, the company said it never found the chips and believes in being transparent.

“On this, we can be very clear: Apple has never found malicious chips, ‘hardware manipulations’ or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server. Apple never had any contact with the FBI or any other agency about such an incident. We are not aware of any investigation by the FBI, nor are our contacts in law enforcement,” Apple said.

Amazon had a similar tone, saying it “found no evidence to support claims of malicious chips or hardware modifications.” The company also denies notifying authorities and notes that is “untrue that [Amazon] knew about a supply chain compromise, an issue with malicious chips, or hardware modifications.”

Supermicro also denies being involved, and says it was unaware of any government investigation. Supermicro, which is a small server component manufacturer in China, instead echoed claims about defending cybersecurity: “Supermicro doesn’t design or manufacture networking chips or the associated firmware and we, as well as other leading server/storage companies, procure them from the same leading networking companies.”

According to the report, the chips were apparently inserted at some point in the production chain by operatives from the People’s Liberation Army, better known as the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China. This could lead to companies shifting manufacturing out of China, doubling down on concerns over the Trump administration’s trade tariffs and their effect on the supply chain of computer and other electronic components.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LED vs. LCD TVs explained: What's the difference?
Up Next

Snap a photo to follow a new friend on Instagram with its Nametags tool
voice assistants hacked adverserial attack birds chirping alexa 40613997082 93926548db k 1
Smart Home

Research finds the sound of chirping birds can be used to hack Alexa

Your voice assistant may not be as safe as you think it is. According to researchers in Germany, the Alexas, Siris, and Assistants of the world can be hacked with manipulated audio files that hide hidden commands.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Instagram hacked? Here’s how to get your account back

Instagrammers are reporting a new hack that changes the email address associated with your account -- so how do you get back into a hacked Instagram account? Here's what to do if your Instagram is hacked.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on netflix sabrina final
Movies & TV

(Trick-or-)Treat yourself with these standout shows on Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

A modular Surface Studio could make for easy upgrades in the future

In the future, you may be able to easily upgrade your Surface Studio without having to buy an entirely new desktop. Microsoft hints that it's exploring a modular design that would allow users to upgrade the internal components.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

Is this amateur hour? Surface Pro 6 and Laptop 2 ship with Windows 10 Home

Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will include Windows 10 Home out of the box — a downgrade for Surface Pro users, but a substantial upgrade for fans of Surface Laptop.
Posted By Michael Archambault
microsoft surface pro 6 review feat
Computing

Is the new Surface Pro 6 worth the extra money or is the Surface Go good enough?

Each of Microsoft’s Surface devices are great, but with the recent addition of the Surface Pro 6, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the Surface Go. In this comparison piece, we’ve put the two devices up against each other…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD just confirmed its 7nm processor and graphics cards for CES 2019

AMD officially announced that it would be using CES 2019 as the opportunity to reveal more about their much-anticipated 7nm processors. AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will deliver a keynote address to reveal the chips, and the firm…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

The Surface Laptop 2 looks impressive, but can it challenge the XPS 13?

Microsoft updated its traditional clamshell notebook, releasing the Surface Laptop 2 with faster internals and a new black color scheme. Is that enough to give it the edge over one of our favorites, Dell's XPS 13?
Posted By Mark Coppock
computing watershed moment coming surface phone concept pink ryan smalley behance
Computing

Andromeda — a pocketable Surface PC — remains a dream for Microsoft’s Panos Panay

Microsoft's Panos Panay confirmed that the company is, in fact, working on a Surface Phone. Panay called the device, also known as Project Andromeda, his baby, and noted that Microsoft is waiting for the right opportunity.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
heres everything microsoft could announce at its october 2 surface event laptop 4681
Computing

Microsoft and Apple both have sleek, expensive laptops. Which is right for you?

If you're in the market for a MacBook Pro, you should see how Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 performs before you make your decision. Both laptops come with premium build quality, and we'll help you choose the right notebook.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Optane review
Computing

Intel Optane makes old hard drives as fast as modern SSDs

Intel's new Optane technology powers the fastest drives we've ever seen, but what's actually happening under the hood is a mystery. Join us as we explore the knowns and unknowns of the next big thing in PC memory and storage.
Posted By Jon Martindale
adobe photoshop elements premiere 2019 pse2019 redesignphotocollages
Photography

With Premiere Elements’ new A.I. editor, you may finally finish that video project

Continuing a trend of artificial intelligence enhancements, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements will now create entire slideshows and collages for you when you open the program. Both also include general performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis