Apple’s AppleCare+ for Mac now cuts the cost of those unforeseen accidents

Why it matters to you You will want to set aside some extra cash for AppleCare+ for Mac when you buy your new machine to make sure you are covered against accidents.

Mobile devices are awesome technology, allowing us to get our work — and play — done wherever we are. Whether it is our smartphones, our tablets, or our notebooks, the ability to carry our computing around with us represents a tremendous value.

Of course, toting around a $2,000 notebook carries some serious risk, as well, with the constant threat of dropping a machine and damaging the screen or other costly components. Accident insurance is a good idea, therefore, and Apple’s premium support plan, AppleCare+ for Mac, has now added its own accidental coverage, 9to5Mac reports.

Previously, AppleCare+ offered accidental damage coverage for iOS devices only, specifically the iPhone and iPad. Now, Apple has added similar protection for the Mac, with coverage of two instances of screen or “external enclosure damage,” that brings with it a service cost of $99. More extensive damage, for example, the intensely frustrating water damage, has a service fee of $299. Applicable taxes are tacked on.

AppleCare+ also provides 24/7 priority access to Apple experts, a boost from the 90 days that comes standard with each new machine. In addition, the plan extends the standard hardware warranty to a full three years. And the coverage can be purchased for Mac desktop machines as well because of course they, too, can suffer from breakdowns and accidental damage.

AppleCare+ for Mac must be purchased within 60 days of the covered Mac’s purchase date and Apple reserves the right to subject each machine to a diagnostic test. Pricing for AppleCare+ for Mac varies, ranging from $99 for the Mac Mini all the way up to $379 for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

You can find out all of the details on AppleCare+ for Mac here. If you are in the market for a new Mac, including any of the refreshed machines announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2017, then set aside some extra cash in your budget for some additional piece of mind.