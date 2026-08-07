Apple fixed three Mac Screen Sharing flaws, and now it’s patching another one

Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.6.1 to fix a Screen Sharing vulnerability that could let an attacker on the same network authenticate without valid credentials.

The timing makes this update more interesting than its small version number suggests. Apple’s security notes for macOS 26.6, released July 27, already listed three separate vulnerabilities affecting Screen Sharing Server.

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Apple is now following that release with another Screen Sharing fix less than two weeks later. The company has also issued corresponding updates for macOS Sequoia and Sonoma.

What Apple fixed in macOS 26.6

Apple’s macOS 26.6 security notes identify three distinct Screen Sharing Server vulnerabilities, each with its own CVE.

CVE-2026-43779 could allow an app to intercept network connections intended for another process. CVE-2026-43777 covered a remote denial-of-service risk, while CVE-2026-43760 could allow an app to access sensitive user data.

Those aren’t three attempts to squash the same bug. They’re separate vulnerabilities with different potential consequences, which is worth keeping in mind when looking at the latest update.

Why the new flaw is different

The issue fixed in macOS 26.6.1 is more directly tied to authentication. Macworld reports that an attacker on the same network could potentially authenticate to Screen Sharing without valid credentials.

That puts it in a different category from the three flaws patched in macOS 26.6. Still, seeing several unrelated Screen Sharing vulnerabilities addressed across consecutive macOS releases makes the follow-up patch harder to dismiss as routine maintenance.

Which Macs should get the update

The fix extends beyond macOS Tahoe. Apple also released macOS Sequoia 15.7.9 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.9 for the same Screen Sharing authentication issue.

If you use Screen Sharing, or keep it enabled on a Mac that regularly connects to shared networks, installing the update promptly is the sensible move. The latest flaw involves authentication, and Apple has now pushed fixes across three macOS generations rather than limiting the patch to Tahoe.