Apple has some big changes planned for the Apple Store experience

Apple spent much of the last decade trying to make its retail stores feel like more than places to buy an iPhone or get a Mac repaired. Now, some of those ideas are being reworked as the company prepares another major update to the Apple Store experience.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to accelerate renovations across its retail network over the next several years. New and upgraded stores will reorganize online pickups and Today at Apple sessions, bring back dedicated Genius Bars, and phase out the giant video walls found at many locations.

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It marks an interesting change from Apple’s previous retail overhaul. In 2017, Apple redesigned its stores to become broader tech hubs, backed by more workshops, new educational spaces, and the replacement of the traditional Genius Bar with Genius Grove.

Pickup and classes are getting smaller dedicated spaces

Online orders will move into dedicated wooden pickup bays along the Avenue sections at the sides of stores. The bays will include secure storage for orders and a table for employees handling collections. Today at Apple sessions will get a separate Avenue section with a large display, seating, equipment storage, and a workspace for the instructor.

The old-school Genius Bar is coming back

The bigger visual change will happen at the rear of many stores. Apple reportedly plans to remove the large video walls and install dedicated Genius Bars in their place. The new counters will use wood throughout and come in two heights for accessibility. The change brings back one of the most recognizable parts of the older Apple Store experience after years of more open support areas and community-focused spaces.

Bloomberg says Apple is tightening rules for pre-opening staff meetings too. Employees will be expected to remain standing, avoid beverages and devices, and applaud as the first customers enter five minutes before the advertised opening time.

Apple has already tested parts of the refreshed design internationally, and the company plans to roll out the changes more broadly across new and renovated stores over the next several years.