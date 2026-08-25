Apple hiked Mac prices, but the new Polishing Cloth will save you a sweet $10

Apple dropped a bunch of new hardware today, including the Mac mini with the M6 and M5 Pro chips, and the Mac Studio packing the M5 Max and M5 Ultra. Big chips, big numbers, big press release energy. And yet, the product everyone is going to talk about on social media is a piece of cloth. Yes, Apple has released a new polishing cloth.

So what actually changed with the cloth?

Apple quietly refreshed its Polishing Cloth on the online store, and the headline news is the price. It’s now $9 in the US, down from $19. That’s a straight-up 50% cut, which is not something you see often from Apple.

The company says it’s still made from the same soft, nonabrasive material, safe to use on any Apple display, including the ones with a nano-texture coating. We don’t yet know if the cloth got smaller or changed in any other way besides the price tag, so take that as a developing story if you really care that much about a cloth.

Why does the meme product keep winning?

Here’s where it gets funny. The new M6 and M5 Pro Mac mini just got more expensive. The Mac Studio with M5 Ultra jumped up by $200. Meanwhile, the polishing cloth, a product that exists purely to wipe your screen, is the only Apple product getting cheaper in all of 2026.

Apple just introduced the new Mac mini.



Start at $899 for the M6 variant and $1,699 for the version with M5 Pro.



Here’s a quick peek at everything you need to know: pic.twitter.com/nD0HScS9Vf — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) August 25, 2026

I don’t make the rules; I just report them, but you have to respect the timing. While your next Mac purchase quietly costs more, Apple decided the cloth needed to be more accessible. Priorities, apparently.

At this point, the Polishing Cloth has transcended being an accessory. It’s basically an Apple meme mascot. And now it’s cheaper than ever, which means there’s genuinely no excuse not to own one. Your overpriced Mac Studio and Studio Display will thank you.