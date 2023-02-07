Amazon has one of the best desktop computer deals today with $200 off the latest Apple iMac 2021. Normally priced at $1,699, it’s currently down to $1,500 for a limited time only. Likely to be in high demand, you’ll need to be quick if this is the desktop computer you’ve been waiting for. If you’re not so sure, read on while we tell you all you need to know about the Apple iMac.

Why you should buy the Apple iMac 2021

One of the best desktop computers you can buy today, the Apple iMac 2021 is a delight to use while looking beautiful too. It’s incredibly convenient because it’s an all-in-one system so you won’t have to worry about buying a separate monitor or even dealing with as many cables as you might think. Its 24-inch screen is gorgeous as it’s a 4.5K Retina display that promises to display over a billion colors in style. True Tone support provides you with a more natural viewing experience while there’s 500 nits of brightness to handle the brightest of days in your home office. Super sleek at just 11.5mm thin, it’ll easily fit into your home too without stealing too much attention (other than looking good, of course).

Performance-wise, you get the Apple M1 chip which provides you with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU. Combined with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, it’s ideally suited for avid multitaskers and those whose jobs are busy and in need of speedy hardware. It’s particularly well suited for content creators with macOS always a dream to use for such purposes.

The useful features don’t stop here either. It includes two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports as well as two USB 3 ports, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.0. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera is great for taking video calls while there’s also a studio-quality three-mic array for being heard effectively. A six-speaker sound system is great for listening including if you’re streaming your favorite shows. Spatial audio certainly helps with music listening too.

Looking great while also helping you work more effectively and at speed, the Apple iMac 2021 is a great purchase for anyone keen to upgrade their home office while also enjoying a little style. Normally priced at $1,699, the Apple iMac 2021 is down to $1,500 for a limited time only at Amazon. Snap it up now before it returns to its regular price. This is the lowest price it’s been at Amazon in 30 days so it’s worth taking note.

