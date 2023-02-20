24-inch iMac is $200 off in Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale

It’s not often you can catch a good discount on Apple products, but today’s Presidents Day sales are offering just that. Amazon has the 24-inch M1 iMac discounted $200 today, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $1,100. This should be a particularly enticing discount if you’re shopping for desktop computer deals, as the Apple all-in-one computer is the perfect combination of value and capability. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the M1 iMac in some time.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Apple iMac (M1)

When Apple first released its in-house M1 processor, it did so to much acclaim. This processor instantly made all of its mobile computers more powerful and more efficient. It also made it possible for computer hardware to take up less space inside the computer, which allowed for the redesign of the iMac, and allowed the creation of the Apple iMac 24-inch M1 all-in-one computer. The Apple iMac has long been the go-to all-in-one desktop computer for students, professionals, and creatives, and the M1 incarnation of the iMac stays true to the legacy. It’s also available in a variety of cool colors to choose from, and looks good on just about any desk, and in just about any environment.

While the M1 processor gives the iMac everything it needs to help you through your work days and creative projects, things like the 4.5K display are more likely to make you choose the iMac over other Apple M1 computers. It’s capable of reaching 500 nits of brightness and supports one billion colors, so everything from streaming movies to editing photos is sharp and colorful. The M1 iMac also features the thinnest iMac design ever, so you can be certain you’ll be saving yourself some desk space with this computer. It has an advanced camera and audio, as well as ultimate connectivity with two Thunderbolt ports and USB 3 ports. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of performance and value and the Apple software ecosystem is right for you, the 24-inch M1 iMac is the way to go.

The 24-inch M1 iMac is just $1,100 at Amazon today, which is a savings of $200 from its regular price of $1,300. It comes with free shipping, but act quickly, as this is a significant discount on a computer that doesn’t often see one, so there’s no telling how long it will last.

