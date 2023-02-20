 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

24-inch iMac is $200 off in Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.

It’s not often you can catch a good discount on Apple products, but today’s Presidents Day sales are offering just that. Amazon has the 24-inch M1 iMac discounted $200 today, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $1,100. This should be a particularly enticing discount if you’re shopping for desktop computer deals, as the Apple all-in-one computer is the perfect combination of value and capability. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the M1 iMac in some time.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Apple iMac (M1)

When Apple first released its in-house M1 processor, it did so to much acclaim. This processor instantly made all of its mobile computers more powerful and more efficient. It also made it possible for computer hardware to take up less space inside the computer, which allowed for the redesign of the iMac, and allowed the creation of the Apple iMac 24-inch M1 all-in-one computer. The Apple iMac has long been the go-to all-in-one desktop computer for students, professionals, and creatives, and the M1 incarnation of the iMac stays true to the legacy. It’s also available in a variety of cool colors to choose from, and looks good on just about any desk, and in just about any environment.

While the M1 processor gives the iMac everything it needs to help you through your work days and creative projects, things like the 4.5K display are more likely to make you choose the iMac over other Apple M1 computers. It’s capable of reaching 500 nits of brightness and supports one billion colors, so everything from streaming movies to editing photos is sharp and colorful. The M1 iMac also features the thinnest iMac design ever, so you can be certain you’ll be saving yourself some desk space with this computer. It has an advanced camera and audio, as well as ultimate connectivity with two Thunderbolt ports and USB 3 ports. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of performance and value and the Apple software ecosystem is right for you, the 24-inch M1 iMac is the way to go.

Related

The 24-inch M1 iMac is just $1,100 at Amazon today, which is a savings of $200 from its regular price of $1,300. It comes with free shipping, but act quickly, as this is a significant discount on a computer that doesn’t often see one, so there’s no telling how long it will last.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dell XPS 13 down to lowest price of 2023 for Presidents Day
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 6:40AM
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

Always one of our favorite laptop deals, the Dell XPS 13 is back on sale as part of the Presidents Day deals at Dell. Normally priced at $1,099, it's now down to $999 so you save $100 off the usual price. One of the better Dell laptop deals around, this is a seriously good laptop for anyone focused on working more productively on the move. You'll need to be quick with only a limited stock allocation available for this deal, so hit the buy button now or read on while we break down what's so great about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops in recent times. Considered to be the true answer to the MacBook Air, the system simply does everything right at a highly competitive price before you consider its discount. It offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all you could need to work productively and effectively, but it also pairs it up with a gorgeous screen.

Read more
Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 is $500 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 19, 2023 9:30AM
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

You can always count on Dell for great laptop deals, and that's certainly the case with the price of the Dell XPS 15 right now. Normally priced at $1,899, this high-end laptop can now be bought for $1,399. This $500 saving is only available for a strictly limited time only so if you're keen to save big on a great investment, you'll need to hit the buy button fast. Here's what to expect from the Dell XPS 15.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you can be confident you're buying quality here. The Dell XPS 15 is easily one of the best laptops https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-laptops/ money can buy today and it's packed with great hardware. Under the hood is a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a huge 32GB of memory. Normally, we see 16GB of memory on most standard laptops so double the quantity is great for future-proofing and faster performance. We're also delighted to see 1TB of SSD storage thereby ensuring that you won't run out of room any time soon for your most valuable files or even gaming.

Read more
Usually $919, this ultra-portable Lenovo laptop is $169 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 19, 2023 8:25AM
lenovo thinkpad yoga 11e gen 5 deal january 2023 down 249 dtdeals

Laptop deals rarely get cheaper than this deal at Lenovo. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $169 at Lenovo. The most exciting part? It's normally priced at $919, so you're saving a truly ridiculous $750, or 81% off the regular price. As far as Lenovo laptop deals go, it's rare to see such a huge price cut and it's sure to be an utter bargain for some people. Hit the buy button below or read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there so you can't really go wrong with any of its products. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e keeps things simple yet effective. While it won't rival the very best laptops, if you're on a tight budget, this will suit your needs. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory along with 128GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home so it's great to see the storage is relatively good for the price so you can easily store all your files locally rather than rely on cloud storage.

Read more