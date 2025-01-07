23 years ago, Apple launched one of the most beloved Macs of all time

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the launch of the iMac G4, which is still regarded as one of Apple’s best Macs to this day. When it arrived in 2002, it redefined what we should expect from computer hardware and software, yet it only lasted a couple of short years before being discontinued. What happened, and why was it so important?

Released in 1998, the iMac G3 — the direct predecessor of the iMac G4 — reinvented Apple and helped get the company back on its feet when it was on the brink of bankruptcy. Yet despite its playful colors and design innovations, there’s no doubt that it was limited by the technology of the time, with its huge chassis dictated by the bulky CRT monitor contained within.

The iMac G4, in contrast, came much closer to the slimline vision that has animated much of Apple’s work for decades. By the time it launched in 2002, technology had advanced enough that svelte LCD displays were affordable enough for consumer computers. Out went the CRT screen and the heavy, boxy design it necessitated, and in came a new breed of thinness.

But there was more. Inspired by the look and form of a sunflower, the iMac G4’s display was mounted on a moveable arm, allowing you to position the screen however you wanted — a genius innovation at the time. The base of the machine was tiny, too, housing the computer’s internal components in a cleverly disguised manner.

The inexorable march of technology granted Apple much more freedom to design the computer it wanted to, to follow Steve Jobs’ degree that each component should be “true to itself.” The iMac G4 was a notable example of Apple being able to craft a product that aligned perfectly with its philosophy instead of being limited by what was technologically possible.

This approach reappeared in later products like the iPod and the iPhone. With these devices, Apple made it very clear that every element of the product should be there because it must be there — anything that was not essential, in contrast, should be removed. The iMac G4 was one of the first times this vision really came to fruition, where Apple could act unconstrained by what the technology could and could not do.

A remarkable legacy

The iMac G4 was influential in other ways. It dropped the bright, translucent plastics of the iMac G3 and ushered in a new era of white and silver — a look that persisted for years among Apple products (from other Macs to the iPod) and influenced the company’s rivals to no end.

The iMac G4 was also the first Mac to launch with OS X and its Aqua user interface. Its ultra-modern blue and metallic gray design blew all competitors out of the water, making Windows (and past versions of Mac OS) look positively medieval.

The iMac G3 was obviously a computer — it may have looked different from every other PC on the market, but you couldn’t mistake it for any other class of device. The iMac G4, though, was so compact that people had trouble working out where the “computer” part of it actually lived. Just as the iMac G3 had done before it, the iMac G4 redefined what a computer should look like and helped establish the reputation of Apple’s designers as some of the foremost technology tastemakers on the planet.

Despite its commercial and critical success, though, the iMac G4 lasted just a couple of years and was replaced by the much more conservatively designed iMac G5 in 2004. One reason was that displays were getting larger, which made balancing one on a moveable arm a much trickier prospect. The 20-inch iMac G4 weighed nearly twice as much as the 17-inch model, for instance, due to all of the extra weight needed to counterbalance its sized-up screen.

Meanwhile, more powerful chips meant better cooling was required, which a small chassis like that of the iMac G4 could not provide. As with the “trash can” Mac Pro, Apple had designed itself into a corner and couldn’t rectify the situation without another total redesign.

If you look at it purely in terms of shelf life, the iMac G4 was a mere blip on the radar, a computing curiosity that left the stage as quickly as it arrived. Yet its outsized influence has lasted more than two decades — its look continues to influence designers, with some devoted fans keeping it updated with new chips to this day. There’s even talk that Apple might revive the iMac G4’s aesthetic with an all-new smart home display in the next year or two.

That’s a legacy that’s unlikely to fade any time soon. Considering the iMac G4 was only on sale for a little over two years, it’s a remarkable achievement.