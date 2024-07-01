 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

MacBooks are facing a new problem

By
The MacBook Air on a white table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

You might have noticed that Apple’s various Macs haven’t had many hardware changes in recent years. The design of the MacBook Pro has barely changed since 2021, while the Mac mini’s chassis has remained the same since 2020 (and has barely been altered in almost 15 years). The Mac Pro, meanwhile, is still rocking the same look it’s had since 2019.

The slowdown in changes is intentional on Apple’s part, though it creates an obvious problem with how the company will get you excited about upgrading to devices in the future.

Recommended Videos

Longer-lasting devices

We shouldn’t really be too surprised about how we got here. Apple’s hardware designs are (usually) great, and they tend to last a lot longer than rivals’ devices, meaning there’s not a desperate need to regularly update them. Software, on the other hand, is moving so fast — especially when it comes to AI — that it makes a certain kind of sense that Apple prioritizes upgrades here over hardware tweaks.

Case in point: Apple is apparently working on an ultra-thin MacBook Pro that will take its cues from the latest iPad Pro. Yet it isn’t expected any time soon, meaning an even longer wait for new designs. The hardware plays second fiddle to the software.

This situation is likely to compound as Apple works to make its devices more durable. The company has just released a report explaining how it wants its devices to be as long-lasting as possible, and that durability is preferable to repairability. But if your hardware can survive for longer than ever, you won’t need to upgrade as often. That’s great news for us — but for Apple, it creates a new problem. Snazzy new designs have long been the main driver of selling new products for Apple, and without it, Macs will need something more.

Apple's Craig Federighi discussing Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Apple

This is where Apple Intelligence comes in. Apple’s AI system could comprise a new way for Apple to make money by offering a paid-for subscription service with more features, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes. Apple will also get a cut of revenues from partners like OpenAI.

From what I’ve seen so far, Apple Intelligence looks like a great addition to Macs, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it integrates with — and improves — my computing life when using Apple’s hardware. In terms of day-to-day usage, it could elevate my Mac in ways no other Apple feature has been able to do in recent years, be that hardware or software.

But it’s not the same thing as getting frequent hardware upgrades. I’d love to get an OLED MacBook Pro or a Mac mini with a thinner form factor, but those products aren’t anywhere close to launching. With Apple slowing the pace of its hardware refresh cycles, I could be waiting for a long time yet.

Balancing hardware and software

Apple showing the different devices that Apple Intelligence works on at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Apple

Here’s the big question: How does the picture look for Macs look compared to iPhones? You need an iPhone 15 Pro or later to use Apple Intelligence, but on the Mac side, compatibility goes all the way back to the M1 series. Apple says the reason is device memory (which is more limited on iPhones than on Macs), and that makes sense given how generous its being with Mac backward compatibility. But it’s also just another reason not to upgrade the Mac.

If Macs as old as the 2020 MacBook Air can run Apple Intelligence, after all, it suggests Apple isn’t too fussed about upgrading its Mac hardware. There’s no pressing need to get Mac users ready for Apple Intelligence if their four-year-old computers can run it, implying Apple is under no great pressure to tune up its Mac hardware.

As a Mac user, it’s great that my M1 Mac mini will work with Apple Intelligence. Gurman believes Apple could launch a paid-for version of Apple Intelligence, and I wouldn’t mind seeing what Apple can offer here. It certainly tempts me more than ChatGPT Plus.

But if it means I have to wait a lot longer for Apple to upgrade its hardware (either with cutting-edge new tech or simply to bring features rivals have had for a while to the Mac) then that’s definitely a step back. I understand that Macs are beautiful, brilliant machines that last ages, but the tech world is incredibly fast-moving, and something that was top-of-the-pile even just a couple of years ago can swiftly feel outdated.

Hopefully, Apple Intelligence will be able to mitigate some of that thanks to its range of powerful features and their ability to elevate any Mac they come into contact with. But I just hope it won’t lead to Apple neglecting the hardware side of the equation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
MacOS 15 will completely change how you use your iPhone
An iPhone being mirrored on a MacBook.

Apple just announced macOS 15 at WWDC 2024. Called macOS Sequoia, the updated operating system brings a suite of new features to Macs this fall. The key change, however, is a new Continuity feature that allows you to mirror your iPhone on your Mac, from the MacBook Air to the Mac Studio.

Although iPhone mirroring takes center stage, there are a ton of new features in MacOS 15. Here are all of them.
iPhone mirroring

Read more
The Mac just became a true ‘AI PC’
Disney Plus on a MacBook Pro.

Apple has unveiled a significant overhaul of its macOS operating system at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The move -- long an expected topic for WWDC -- infuses the Mac with artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple apps, tools, and systems, revamping almost the entire Mac experience in the process. Put together, it has the potential to transform the Mac into an AI PC of the highest order.

Dubbed Apple Intelligence, the new system works across a host of apps -- including third-party ones -- to take them up a level. For example, Apple unveiled tools that can summarize or rewrite text in apps, such as rephrasing an email response for a new context. Apple also showcased some generative AI capabilities similar to those found in rival products like like Midjourney. Apple's spin, though, is that its system has more contextual knowledge. You can ask it to create an image of a friend for their birthday and it will take a photo of them that you have tagged and redesign it in one of several styles. In this case, Apple Intelligence knows who your friend is without you needing to specify a photo first.

Read more
Intel’s next-gen CPUs are leaving a big feature behind
A Core i9-12900KS processor sits on its box.

Intel has confirmed that its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs are arriving this year, but it looks like they'll arrive missing a feature of the last few generations. Arrow Lake, and its corresponding 800-series chipset, is dropping support for DDR4 memory and moving exclusively to DDR5, according to a new leak shared on Chiphell.

The leaked slide shows that the CPU will instead use dual-channel DDR5. That's hardly surprising, as we've suspected for a while that Intel would move onto DDR5 exclusively as soon as it switched sockets. The socket swap is coming with Arrow Lake, as Intel leaves behind the LGA 1700 socket we've seen for the past three generations and moves onto the new LGA 1851 socket.

Read more