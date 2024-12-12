 Skip to main content
The Apple iPad Pro M4 is $200 off at Best Buy, and it’s incredible

By
We often see iPad deals on cheaper models, but the biggest and best? Not so much. That’s changed today, with $200 off the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4 at Best Buy. A true laptop replacement and a powerhouse of a tablet, it’s ideal for anyone with ambitions and high-end needs. We’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4

Our iPad Pro review called it “the best tablet I’ve ever used.” It offers a “lovely design and build” with a “sublime OLED screen,” “top-notch speakers,” and “surprisingly good battery life.” Its “blistering performance is a huge highlight.” with its M4 chip seen in the best MacBooks, so you know you’re getting speed and quality.

This model has 256GB of storage, and it’s the Wi-Fi and Cellular model so you can add a cell phone plan and use it from anywhere. One of the best tablets around, its 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display provides extreme brightness and contrast, along with exceptional color accuracy, ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone support.

Besides offering some high-end components, the Apple iPad Pro also has great cameras. It has a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, and a 12MP wide back camera with adaptive True Tone flash. It also has four studio-quality microphones and a four-speaker audio system for rich audio. Add an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard and you can turn this into a highly adept laptop replacement. It’s easily one of the best iPads around.

While not everyone needs this much power, the Apple iPad Pro is the solution for anyone who needs ultimate portability but still wants to be able to edit videos on the move, create content, or even play some games like Resident Evil Village on the move. You can always sketch out some designs with your Apple Pencil too.

The Apple iPad Pro 13-inch M4 normally costs $1,499, but right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,299. The $200 saving is a pretty good one for such a recent and powerful tablet. Check out the deal now — it will likely end soon.

