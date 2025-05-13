 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple is going to make it easier to read on your Mac

By
Magnifier being used to read the Odyssey.
Apple

In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple has announced a litany of new features designed to make its ecosystem more user-friendly. Among these are Accessibility Nutrition Labels in the App Store, Magnifier for Mac, Braille Access, and Accessibility Reader. There are also updates coming to Live listen, visionOS, Personal Voice, and others.

The Accessibility Nutrition Labels provide more detailed information about apps and games in the store, highlighting any accessibility features they offer. This will make it easier for users who need these features to identify games and apps that will assist them. A few of the accessibility features include VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, and more.

Recommended Videos

Magnifier for Mac is the Magnifier feature you know from iPhone and iPad. It connects to a user’s camera and allows them to zoom in on surroundings, and you can also connect your iPhone to your Mac to focus on specific areas. It also supports a Desk View mode for reading documents.

Live Listen
Apple

A similar tool called Accessibility Reader is coming to all Apple platforms, designed for users with a wide range of disabilities such as low vision or dyslexia. It allows for text customization like adjusting the font, color, and spacing, as well as the option to focus on specific sections at a time. It can be launched from any app, and it’s built into the Magnifier app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Related

For Apple users who are hard of hearing, the new Live Captions feature is coming to Apple Watch. You’ll be able to follow conversations with real-time captions through a paired iPhone or with the hearing health features available on the AirPods Pro 2.

“At Apple, accessibility is part of our DNA,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Making technology for everyone is a priority for all of us, and we’re proud of the innovations we’re sharing this year. That includes tools to help people access crucial information, explore the world around them, and do what they love.”

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…

Editors’ Recommendations

I’m intrigued by Apple’s weird keyboard idea that could change how you use your MacBook
Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 top down view showing keyboard and touchpad.

Ever since I tried my first mechanical keyboard many moons ago, I’ve been totally sold on clicky switches and chunky keycaps. I use a mechanical keyboard for both my Mac and my PC, and typing on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, as good as it is, just feels weird to me these days.

That means that when I saw that Apple has been granted a patent for a weird new keyboard concept, my ears immediately pricked up.

Read more
I finally found the perfect mechanical keyboard to go with my Mac, and it’s a lot cheaper
Angled view of a person typing on the Satechi SM3 Slim mechanical keyboard.

My experience with Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the Mac has been a love-hate situation, at best. It is slim, sleek, offers a fantastic scissor-switch, and serves the Touch ID convenience. What’s not to love? 

Well, for starters, the asking price is a steep $200, which is too much for a non-mechanical keyboard. There is no backlight. It is not ergonomic. The looks, though understated, are bland.  

Read more
I used a free app to fix my biggest problem with macOS
Depicting of the Maccy clipboard app for macOS on a laptop with letters inb the background.

I recently found myself assisting my sister with a research project. Writing a science paper is a notoriously taxing process because it is excruciatingly drab to write one,  but at the same time, you have to be meticulous with every single statement. Citations are a crucial element, and depending on the topic you have picked, you may have to sprinkle a few links in every line.

In my case, my citation list had over 140 links, a healthy few of which were open across different tabs and pushing Chrome to its limits. Yet, the most arduous part was not the struggling web browser, but the chore of cycling through tabs, merely to copy the URL or citation details from each research paper.

Read more