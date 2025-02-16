A larger iMac might not be dead, after all

Ever since the 27-inch iMac was discontinued back in 2022, Apple hasn’t said anything about plans to revive it, or launch a successor. Similar is the fate of the iMac Pro, which got the discontinuation treatment in 2022, and has since remained a mystery.

But it seems plans for a large-screen all-in-one (AIO) desktop aren’t dead at Apple. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the company might eventually turn its attention to delivering a super-sized desktop.

Recommended Videos

“The company remains interested in the professional market, though, and it’s planning new Mac Pro and Mac Studio models. Apple also will probably eventually get around to offering a larger-screen iMac,” says the report.

When Apple first overhauled the iMac design language with the arrival of its M1 refresh, there were hopes that a variant with larger panel might eventually be launched to complement the 24-inch version. Unfortunately, those hopes and industry murmurs never took shape.

So, when can we expect a return to the 27–inch iMac? Or something even more grandiose in terms of screen real estate? Not anytime soon, it seems. The company is reportedly busy with a long-overdue refresh for the Mac Studio Display, which might hit the shelves next year.

As far as plans for a higher-end display go, the company is reportedly in no rush to launch a successor to the ProDisplay XDR. Priced at $5,000, that product was never expected to become a mainstream hit, so a refresh isn’t imminent, even though it has been on the market since 2019.

But when it comes to a larger iMac making a potential return, that remains an enigma. Back in 2023, TFI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claimed that Apple was prepping a 32-inch iMac upgrade for release at some point in 2024 or 2025. That has yet to happen.

The updated model was supposed to get a mini-LED display upgrade, similar to the current-gen MacBook Pro laptops. Will Apple deliver a 27-inch or 32-inch iMac this year? So far, the chatter around such a machine has been rather modest, or vague.

Apple’s upcoming slate of computing hardware includes an imminent refresh of the MacBook Air, powered by the M4 silicon. Later this year, the transition to M5 silicon will begin, starting with the MacBook Pro. The company is expected to launch updated Mac Pro Mac Studio models, as well, followed by an M5-powered iPad Pro next year.