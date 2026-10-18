Apple’s next-gen Macs could hit the shelves early in November

Hot on the heels of the Welcome Home event, Apple is preparing to launch another batch of new hardware, and we may now have a better idea of when some of it will actually reach stores. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning a retail store “reset” overnight from November 5 into November 6, potentially pointing to a Friday release for at least some of its upcoming Macs.

Earlier reports pointed to an October 27 launch with several Mac updates and a new iPad mini. The lineup could include redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with OLED touchscreens, alongside a separate 14-inch MacBook Pro that keeps the current design but moves to the M6 chip. An updated M6 iMac is also reportedly in the works.

November 6 may be when the hardware reaches stores

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is planning changes across its retail stores overnight from November 5 into November 6. The company refers to the process as a store “reset,” which generally means updating what customers see on the sales floor ahead of new hardware arriving.

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November 6 would come shortly after the expected Mac announcements, making it a plausible release date for at least part of the lineup. Gurman says the timing could apply to new Macs, the iPad mini, or both, although Apple has not confirmed which products would become available that day.

An OLED iPad mini could arrive alongside them

Apple’s smaller tablet is also expected to receive one of its more notable upgrades in years. Previous reports suggest the next iPad mini will move to an OLED display and could also get an A20 Pro chip, a relocated FaceTime camera, and changes to its speaker system.

Apple has yet to officially announce an October 27 event, but reports suggest some media members have received invitations for an October 28 gathering in Los Angeles, likely tied to a press briefing and hands-on time with the new products.