 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s next-gen M4 Macs look set to embrace serious gaming

By
The Mac mini on a wooden table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Apple’s Mac machines and gaming don’t quite fit in the same equation, even though the recent trajectory of its Metal architecture has pulled off a few surprises. But it looks like the upcoming M4-tier machines won’t pull any punches, including the Mac mini.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that for the first time, Apple’s entry-level desktop computer will offer ray tracing support. For the unaware, it’s a lighting system that adds a whole new level of visual realism to games.

Recommended Videos

On the flip side, ray tracing is also quite taxing on the local hardware and needs a capable CPU as well as GPU to deliver the desired results in AAA games. Or, to put it in simpler terms, you need a discrete GPU on a computing platform to achieve a meaningful ray tracing output for shadows and reflections.

Ever since Apple shifted to the M-series silicon, the doors for a discrete GPU have been closed to the Mac lineup. Apple looks set to make a shift, and it could happen starting next week as the new slate of M4-powered Macs is announced.

The ports on the back of the Mac mini.
The M4 Mac mini will be more compact and could get more ports. Digital Trends

Now, adding support for ray tracing would automatically get any gaming enthusiast excited. But the challenge ahead would still be monumental because all that firepower would be wasted if there simply weren’t enough games to play.

“That should be a boon for gamers, especially if Apple ever gets the Mac’s gaming library into better shape,” notes Bloomberg. Over the past couple of years, Apple has convinced a few heavy hitters to bring titles such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Resident Evil series games to the Mac.

While those attempts are commendable, they are nowhere near the diversity offered by the likes of Steam for Windows. Plus, games ported for Metal architecture haven’t quite reached the same performance benchmarks as those built natively for the x86 platforms.

In addition to the Mac Mini, Apple is also expected to serve ray tracing on the M4-based versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro next year. However, the situation for the Mac mini is rather curious.

The MacBook Pro open on a table in front of a couch.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Apple is expected to launch a redesigned Mac mini next week, one that will offer a smaller footprint and a revised port layout. How Apple juggles the thermal headroom inside a cramped chassis while also delivering the perks of ray tracing will be interesting to see.

The company is further expected to shed some of its stingy RAM approach this time. “For the first time, Apple is also likely to start shipping at least some low-end Macs with 16 gigabytes of memory at minimum,” says the Bloomberg report.

Apple is also rumored to fit only the higher-end configuration of the M4 silicon inside its upcoming Mac lineup, eschewing the version with nine CPU cores and using only the trim with 10 CPU cores.

As for the rest of the hardware, leaks suggest the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will rock a familiar design. Moreover, we’re not expecting any aesthetic fireworks for the refreshed iMac, either.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Massive M4 MacBook Pro leaks have been ‘confirmed’ to be true
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a spate of leaks showing off what are alleged to be the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro. From photos of retail boxes to full-blown unboxing videos, the internet has been awash with the next MacBook Pro, despite the fact that Apple hasn’t even announced it yet.

Despite the constant media attention, there have been consistent doubts about the leaks -- for some, they just had a few too many question marks to be trusted. Yet Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has just dropped a bombshell by throwing his weight behind the leaks, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: “I can confirm that these are indeed Apple’s upcoming M4 MacBook Pros.” Gurman is one of the most accurate and consistent Apple leakers in the business and claims to have sources deep inside the company. So, when he says something is genuine, there’s a good chance he’s right.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are a goldmine of secret info
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Apple's known for locking down its secrets under lock and key. But not these past few weeks.

The company hasn’t even announced the M4 MacBook Pro, yet we’ve apparently learned pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming laptop thanks to a series of purported high-profile leaks and unboxing videos that have shown off the device from every angle. For a firm as security conscious as Apple, having the MacBook Pro spoiled in this way is close to catastrophic.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are getting insane, and I don’t know what to believe anymore
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

Apple has yet to announce an October Mac event, but leaks for the M4 MacBook Pro continue to circulate. A new tweet from Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro and a new Russian unboxing video have been spotted by Tom's Hardware, giving this possibly true and definitely unprecedented Apple leak more steam. The tweet claims a seller on a private Facebook group has 200 units of the M4 MacBook Pro for sale, adding: "This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I've ever seen."

https://x.com/VNchocoTaco/status/1843133165302591861?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1843133165302591861%7Ctwgr%5E3d007d4bc86ddf38301ce5446103d04c8e8215f5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomshardware.com%2Flaptops%2Fapple-macbook-pro-m4-leakage-gets-serious-with-200-units-reportedly-up-for-sale-on-social-media

Read more