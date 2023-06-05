Apple’s new Mac Pro delivers on a years-old promise

Apple finally debuted an updated Mac Pro during WWDC 2023, giving the machine its first update since 2019. The new desktop is powered by the M2 Ultra processor, which Apple also announced during the event.

Recommended Videos

Sporting a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU, Apple says the new Mac Pro is a massive upgrade over older Intel Mac Pro machines. In addition to a chip upgrade, the Mac Pro comes with six open PCIe Gen 4 slots for expansion, along with dual 10-Gigabit Ethernet. The machine has seven PCIe Gen 4 slots total, but one is occupied by the Mac Pro Afterburner card.

The updated Mac Pro will be available to purchase today, and Apple says units will start shipping next week. This was the final Mac still using older Intel processors, and as Apple noted, the update completes the company’s transition to its own chips. Apple originally promised it would transition all Macs to its own chips within two years, and although the Mac Pro slightly falls behind that mark, it’s close.

Compared to the last Intel-based Mac, Apple says the M2 Ultra Mac Pro is three times faster at video transcoding and 3D simulations, and it’s capable of ingesting 24 4K camera feeds in real-time.

In addition to upping the power, Apple also brought the connectivity of the Mac Pro into 2023. The machine supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and it comes with eight Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving up to six Pro Display XDRs. Although most aspects of the machine have been updated, Apple is keeping the same design as the previous model, including the rack-mountable option.

Editors' Recommendations