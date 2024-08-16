 Skip to main content
The Apple Mac Studio with M2 Max has a rare $200 discount

Apple Mac Studio top down view showing PC and keyboard.
The Apple Mac Studio rarely appears with a discount at any retailer, so if you’ve been planning to purchase this powerful desktop computer, don’t miss this chance at a $200 discount on the M2 Max model from B&H Photo Video’s Apple deals. From its original price of $1,999, it’s down to $1,799. It’s still not cheap, but you may as well enjoy the savings because you may not be able to get them anywhere else. Proceed with your purchase immediately, as discounts on Apple devices usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Studio M2 Max

The Apple Mac Studio, which comes with either of two processors — the M2 Max or the M2 Ultra — fills the gap between the more affordable Apple Mac Mini and the Apple Mac Pro. The Apple Mac Studio M2 Max with a 12-core CPU, a 30-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM will be more than enough to complete the projects of most creative professionals, and with a 512GB SSD, you’ll have sufficient storage space for all of your files. The desktop computer is relatively small and looks like a block of aluminum, so while it will provide you with all of the power that you need, it won’t take up a lot of space on your desk.

If you’re having trouble deciding between the Apple Mac Studio and Apple Mac Mini, we highly recommend the Apple Mac Studio because it’s much more cost-effective for its performance, and it offers more connectivity options with four USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connection, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 10GB Ethernet at the back, and two more USB-C ports and an SD card reader at the front.

The Apple Mac Studio with the M2 Max processor packs a lot of punch in its small body, making it an excellent choice for graphic artists and design professionals. It’s rarely on sale, so you don’t want to let this opportunity of a $200 discount from B&H Photo Video to slip through your fingers. It’s down to $1,799 from $1,999, but probably for a very limited time because that’s the standard for Apple devices. If you want to buy the Apple Mac Studio M2 Max for cheaper than usual, you need to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
