 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MacBook Air 13 (M4) vs. Surface Laptop 7: Apple’s perfect little laptop wins out

By
Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The best 13-inch laptops are fast and incredibly portable. But the two best laptops currently in that category actually have displays that are closer to 14-inch laptops. Those are the Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4) and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 13.8-inch model.

Regardless of which class you put them in, these are two very well-built laptops with solid performance and great battery life. They’re both excellent laptops, but which one is right for you?

Recommended Videos

Specs and configurations

  Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4) Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8)
Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches 11.85 x 8.66 x 0.69 inches
Weight 2.7 pounds 2.96 pounds
Processor Apple M4 (10 core) Snapdragon X Plus
Snapdragon X Elite
Graphics 8 core GPU
10 core GPU		 Adreno GPU
RAM 16GB unified memory
24GB unified memory
32GB unified memory		 16GB
32GB
64GB
Display 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 LED IPS display at 60Hz 13.8-inch 3:2 (2304 x 1536) 120Hz
Storage 256GB SSD
512GB SSD
1TB SSD
2TB SSD		 256GB
512GB
1TB
Touch No Yes
Ports 2 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4
1 x MagSafe 3 for charging
1 x 3.5mm audio jack		 2 x USB-C
1 x USB-A 3.1
1 x Surface Connect dock
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
Webcam 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View 1080p with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello support
Operating system macOS Sequoia Windows 11
Battery 53.8 watt-hour battery 54 watt-hours
Price $999+ $1,000+
Rating 5 out of 5 stars Not reviewed
Related

The MacBook Air starts at $999 with the 10-core CPU/8-core GPU M4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That’s a departure from previous generations, where the entry-level machine featured the previous-gen chipset and just 8GB of RAM. Obviously, that’s a serious improvement. From there, you can upgrade ram to 24GB for $200 or 32GB for $400, and various storage upgrades ranging from 512GB ($200) to 2TB ($800). The faster M4 with a 10-core GPU is an extra $100, with the most expensive configuration coming in at $2,199.

The Surface Laptop 7 also starts around $1,000, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. A 512GB SSD ups the price to $1,200 and 1TB to $1,400, while RAM can be upgraded to 32GB or 64GB. The most expensive configuration is $2,500.

However, while Apple rarely puts its current laptops on sale, Microsoft currently has the Surface Laptop 7 on sale for considerably less than list. It’s around the same price at the low end, and a little less expensive at the high end.

Design

The Surface Laptop 7 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The MacBook Air 13 is, in my opinion, the perfectly designed thin-and-light laptop. It’s incredibly thin, just the right weight to avoid feeling flimsy, and it features several attractive colors and a minimalist look that shares the same elegance with the rest of the MacBook lineup. The Surface Laptop 7 13.8-inch model is also attractive with several nice color ways, it’s a little sleeker, and it shares simple Surface aesthetic that’s also quite elegant. Both are great looking laptops, but the MacBook wins by being quite a bit thinner without sacrificing performance or battery life.

Both are also very well-made, of all-aluminum construction with tight tolerances. They’re very solid, with no flexing, bending, or twisting in their lids, keyboard decks, or chassis bottoms. You won’t find a laptop that feels better in hand than these two.

The MacBook Air 13 has the same Magic Keyboard that you’ll find on every MacBook, and it’s excellent. It has great key spacing, large keycaps, and (in my opinion) the best, snappiest, and most precise switches around. The Surface Laptop 7’s keyboard is also very good, with a comfortable layout and slightly firmer and deeper switches.

Apple’s Force Touch touchpad is also the best around. It’s larger, for one thing, and incredibly responsive. And its Force Click feature, where you can click “harder” and kick off additional functionality, is unique. The Surface Laptop 7 also has a haptic touchpad that’s highly customizable, but it’s a bit smaller.

Connectivity slightly favors the Surface Laptop 7, which has a legacy USB-A port to go with its two USB4 ports. The MacBook has just two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4. Both laptops have proprietary chargers that keep the other ports available while plugged in. The Surface Laptop 7 has more up-to-date wireless connectivity.

Finally, the MacBook Air 13 has a new 12MP webcam that provides excellent low-light performance and a clear image. It features Apple’s Center Stage feature that does a great job of keeping the user centered while moving around, and the Desk View feature allows sharing a desktop with a picture-in-picture video. The Surface Laptop 7’s 1080p webcam isn’t as high-res but it provides a good image as well. Both laptops have fast chips for AI processing with the M4 Neural Engine and the Qualcomm Neural Processing Unit. Apple Intelligence is a bit of a mess, though, while Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC AI initiative offers more functionality today.

Performance

Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 top down view showing keyboard and touchpad.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Surface Laptop 7 13 offers a choice of the 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset or the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus, both focused on matching solid performance with great efficiency. The Qualcomm Adreno integrated GPU powers the graphics. Similarly, the MacBook Air 13 offers a choice of the 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU M4 or the slightly faster version with a 10-core GPU. As with all Apple Silicon chipsets, it’s also aimed at fast performance and great battery life.

We didn’t review the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7, so we used the 15-inch model as a proxy using the faster chipset option. In our benchmarks, the M4 is significantly faster. It’s almost 60% faster when running in single-core tasks like simple productivity. In multi-core, not as dominant but still faster. Generally, the MacBook Air 15 will feel quicker, and it will be faster in video encoding and other creative tasks given various CPU optimizations. Of course, choosing the slower Qualcomm chipset will just give the MacBook Air 13 more of an advantage.

In terms of graphical performance, the MacBook Air 13’s GPU cores are faster. But, you won’t buy either of these laptops for gaming. Windows has more games, but those that run on macOS will be faster on the MacBook.

Geekbench 6
(single/multi)		 Cinebench R24
(single/multi/battery)		 3DMark
Wild Life Extreme 
MacBook Air 13
(M4 10/8)		 3,751 / 14,801 172 / 854 7,827
Surface Laptop 7
(SnapDragon X Elite X1E-80-100 / Adreno)		 2,388 / 13,215 105 / 826 5,880

Display and audio

The Surface Laptop 7th Edition on a white table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Both laptops have IPS displays. The MacBook Air 13 has a 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 (225 PPI) LED IPS display that runs at 60Hz. The Surface Laptop 7 has a 13.8-inch 3:2 2304 x 1536 (204 PPI) IPS panel  running at up to 120Hz. That makes the MacBook’s display slightly sharper and the Surface Laptop 7’s display able to provide a smoother user interface.

According to a colorimeter, the Surface Laptop 7 display is brighter and has better contrast. The two displays are close in terms of color width and accuracy. Ultimately, both are very good displays for almost every purpose and better than the average IPS display.

The MacBook Air 13 has much better audio, with a four-speaker setup featuring force-cancelling woofers. It produces more volume and bass, while the Surface Laptop 7’s stereo speakers hidden behind the keyboard has equally clear mids and highs. You’re more likely to grab a pair of headphones with the Surface.

MacBook Air 13
(IPS)		 Surface Laptop 7
(IPS)
Brightness
(nits)		 468 561
AdobeRGB gamut 83% 85%
 sRGB gamut 100% 100%
DCI-P3 gamut 94% 95%
Accuracy
(DeltaE, lower is better)		 1.37 1.27
Contrast 1,150:1 1,440:1

Portability

Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 left side view showing ports.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Both are very portable laptops. Toss them in your backpack and forget they’re there, until you need them. That’s pretty incredible given how capable these laptops are.

As in the performance discussion, I’m using the 15-inch model with the faster Qualcomm chipset as a proxy. Often, the smaller model in such lineups will get slightly less battery life, as with the MacBook Air 13 versus the 15-inch model. But it should be similar. And if you choose the slower Qualcomm chipset (as with the MacBook Air 13 that we reviewed), it should be a bit closer.

The bottom line is that while these two laptops both get very good battery life, the MacBook Air 13 lasts longer, especially as you work the laptop harder.

Web Video
Apple MacBook Air 13
(M4 10/8)		 16 hours, 30 minutes 20 hours, 31 minutes
Surface Laptop 7
(SnapDragon X Elite X1E-80-100)		 14 hours, 21 minutes 22 hours, 39 minutes

It’s hard to compete with perfection

The Surface Laptop 7 is one of the best 13-inch (or 14-inch) Windows laptops today. It’s fast, has great battery life, and is built incredibly well.

However, the MacBook Air 13 is the best in both classes, period. It’s faster, has better battery life, and is considerably thinner. Unless you just have to have Windows, the MacBook Air 13 is better.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Coppock
Mark Coppock
Computing Writer
Mark Coppock is a Freelance Writer at Digital Trends covering primarily laptop and other computing technologies. He has…
Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event: This weekend’s best deals on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and more
The iPhone 14 Plus's camera module.

Apple fans, here's your chance at rare discounts on the brand's devices: Best Buy just launched a huge Apple Sales Event. With iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, AirPods deals, and more up for grabs, you better hurry in choosing what to purchase because we think stocks are already flying off the shelves.

You can take a look at everything that's available in Best Buy's Apple Sales Event through the link below, but we've also rounded up our favorite offers to help you make a quick decision. It's important that you don't take up too much time in selecting where to spend your money, as every second wasted is one step closer to missing out on the offer you've got your eyes on.

Read more
The new MacBook Air has got a small, but significant keyboard update
M4 MacBook Air

This week, Apple introduced three new products: a fresh MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad. One thing each of these devices has in common is that they basically look the same as the models they are replacing—except for one tiny detail on the new MacBook.

As iCulture’s noted first, the new laptop addresses a design flaw that Apple has had for the past 26 years. Since the launch of the PowerBook G3 ‘Lombard’ in 1999, the mute key on every Apple laptop has featured a speaker icon. However, this design does not clearly indicate that the button can both mute and unmute the computer’s audio. With the introduction of the new MacBook Air, the keyboard now displays a speaker icon with a strike-through, clearly signaling its full function. For those keeping score at home, the button in question is the F10 key.

Read more
Honor MagicBook Pro 14 beats the new MacBook Air in one striking way
The lid of the Honor MagicBook Pro 14 in green

Although its name may suggest otherwise, Mobile World Congress (MWC) is not just a show for mobile devices. The business side touches every facet of the consumer technology industry, and many of the biggest companies unveil new products for the European and wider global markets.

The latest edition — MWC Barcelona 2025 — did oversee a return to form, with more mobile devices launched than in recent years, but one of the non-mobile devices that stood out for me was the Honor MagicBook Pro 14.

Read more