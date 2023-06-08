 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is already discounted

Jennifer Allen
By
15-inch MacBook Air shown at WWDC 2023.
Apple

Apple deals are rarely huge discounts and they’re even less likely to be on the latest tech that’s only just been announced. While we’re not talking a huge discount here, you can buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip that was only just announced for $1,250 at Amazon saving you $50 off the RRP that we’ve seen at other retailers like . Sure, it’s not much but you’re still saving on something that doesn’t launch for a few more days yet. Likely to be a huge hit, let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the 15-inch MacBook Air M2

Just one of the many things announced at WWDC 2023 last week, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 hasn’t yet been released but it’s looking pretty appealing. We can’t update our look at the best MacBooks just yet. It’s clearly going to feature though and probably quite highly at that.

Sure, it might be bigger rather than better but our comparison between the MacBook Air 15-inch and MacBook Air 13-inch breaks things down nicely to show that the two are similar but offer different benefits. This model gives you a larger 15-inch screen for getting your work done. That leads to it being a little bigger too, but still very thin.

Related

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 has the latest M2 chip which means that performance is going to be fantastic with its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 18 hours of speedy performance. It’s silent too thanks to its fanless design so it’s great for portability. Its durable 100% recycled aluminum enclosure is thin and lightweight but still packs a punch with its gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The display offers 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color and support for one billion colors. There’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

Elsewhere, the little details are covered too with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, six-speaker sound system and Spatial Audio too. The laptop’s Magic Keyboard has Touch ID support and is a dream to use, easily making everything about this one of the best laptops you could buy.

Not even available yet, the latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is $50 off at Amazon making it $1,250. Still pricey but a nice discount for anyone already planning on preordering, hit the buy button now before the price changes or stock runs low.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Last chance to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for $220
Dell Inspiron 15 on a white background facing the front and featuring an image of two happy people.

If you're looking for the best Dell laptop deals, you better act fast. There have been some fantastic laptop deals at Dell recently, possibly as a spring cleaning sort of event, but the deals are ending earlier tomorrow morning. If you want to grab a super cheap laptop, like this Dell Inspiron 15 for only $220 after an $80 discount, you'll need to do it by 5 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 9. After that, the deal is over.

Now, bear in mind, this laptop is not ideal for gaming or hardware-intensive applications -- like video editing -- but that's okay. It's not meant to be a powerful machine. Instead, it makes for an excellent backup or companion if you already have a computer. Or, if you just use your phone most of the time, you'll benefit from the much larger display here.

Read more
Don’t fall for this Mac Mini (M1) deal — buy this instead
apple mac mini m2 deal february 2023 resized

It's a miracle. The notoriously deals-stingy Apple has not one but two different models of the Mac Mini on sale today. In one corner we have the Apple Mac Mini with an M1 processor at B&H Photo Video for $519 saving you $180. The challenger (and ultimately the winner) in the other corner is the latest Apple Mac Mini with an M2 chip for just $557. Sure, the M1 chip model is cheaper, but just $37 more gets you a faster, more powerful Mac Mini that will ultimately last longer and work better. You'll be glad you upgraded.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2
A fantastic alternative for anyone checking out the best MacBooks, the Apple Mac Mini M2 is perfect for your home office thanks to it being powerful yet taking up hardly any room. We've already evaluated the differences between the Mac Mini M2 and M1 and the results are great. The M1 was already a fast processor but the base M2 chip adds an extra 12% of speed which soon adds up. It also has support for Thunderbolt 4 unlike the M1 being restricted to Thunderbolt 3. There's also an update for wireless connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 setting you up for the future.

Read more
MacBook Pro with M2 Pro just got an unprecedented price cut
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

Apple just released the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip last month, but the powerful laptop is already on sale from B&H with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. It's still not cheap, but it's very rare for a new model to appear in MacBook deals. It's highly recommended that you take advantage of this chance while it's still online, as there's not much time left before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
Apple's MacBook Pro M2 Pro is slightly less powerful than the MacBook Pro M2 Max, but for most users in creative fields such as photography, filmmaking, graphic arts, and music development, it's got what it takes to meet the high requirements of the job. Compared with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro, the latest model of the laptop features the same flat-edged design, mini-LED display, and port arrangement, but the performance boost from the updated chip makes the MacBook Pro M2 Pro an even better mobile workstation for professionals.

Read more