The new 15-inch MacBook Air is already discounted

Apple deals are rarely huge discounts and they’re even less likely to be on the latest tech that’s only just been announced. While we’re not talking a huge discount here, you can buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip that was only just announced for $1,250 at Amazon saving you $50 off the RRP that we’ve seen at other retailers like . Sure, it’s not much but you’re still saving on something that doesn’t launch for a few more days yet. Likely to be a huge hit, let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the 15-inch MacBook Air M2

Just one of the many things announced at WWDC 2023 last week, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 hasn’t yet been released but it’s looking pretty appealing. We can’t update our look at the best MacBooks just yet. It’s clearly going to feature though and probably quite highly at that.

Sure, it might be bigger rather than better but our comparison between the MacBook Air 15-inch and MacBook Air 13-inch breaks things down nicely to show that the two are similar but offer different benefits. This model gives you a larger 15-inch screen for getting your work done. That leads to it being a little bigger too, but still very thin.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 has the latest M2 chip which means that performance is going to be fantastic with its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 18 hours of speedy performance. It’s silent too thanks to its fanless design so it’s great for portability. Its durable 100% recycled aluminum enclosure is thin and lightweight but still packs a punch with its gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The display offers 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color and support for one billion colors. There’s also 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

Elsewhere, the little details are covered too with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, six-speaker sound system and Spatial Audio too. The laptop’s Magic Keyboard has Touch ID support and is a dream to use, easily making everything about this one of the best laptops you could buy.

Not even available yet, the latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is $50 off at Amazon making it $1,250. Still pricey but a nice discount for anyone already planning on preordering, hit the buy button now before the price changes or stock runs low.

Editors' Recommendations