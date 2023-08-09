 Skip to main content
Heading back to school? Save $249 on the MacBook Air (M1)

Aaron Mamiit
By
The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Get yourself or a loved one ready for the new school year by taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the 2020 Apple MacBook Air. From its original price of $999, it’s down to a more affordable $750 following a $249 discount. You won’t always get the chance at savings from MacBook deals because Apple’s laptops rarely go on sale, so if you miss out on this bargain, we’re not sure if another opportunity will come along before the school year begins.

Why you should buy the 2020 Apple MacBook Air

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is already a few years old, but it’s still included in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option that still delivers powerful performance because of Apple’s M1 chip, combined with 8GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 13.3-inch Retina display that shows sharp text and vibrant colors, with a design that keeps it very thin and light with a thickness of just 0.6 inches and a weight of only 2.8 pounds. Perhaps most impressively, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is completely silent because it doesn’t have fans — it can keep itself cool and running at peak condition because of the efficiency of the M1 chip.

In fact, our Apple MacBook Air M1 versus Dell XPS 13 comparison ranks Apple’s laptop ahead of the mainstay on top of our roundup of the best laptops because it’s much faster than the Intel-powered Dell XPS 13, and it offers a better keyboard and touchpad. The battery of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air also lasts longer at up to 18 hours on a single charge, compared to just up to 13 hours for the Dell XPS 13.

Related

If you’re looking at laptop deals in preparation for the start of the new school year, why not go for a MacBook? The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is currently available from Amazon for $750, for savings of $249 on its sticker price of $999. This offer likely won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s laptops, and we’re not sure when there will be another discount for the device once this one ends. If you’re attracted to the idea of buying the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, buy it right now to enjoy the bargain.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Don’t fall for this Mac Mini (M1) deal — buy this instead
apple mac mini m2 deal february 2023 resized

It's a miracle. The notoriously deals-stingy Apple has not one but two different models of the Mac Mini on sale today. In one corner we have the Apple Mac Mini with an M1 processor at
B&H Photo Video for $519
saving you $180. The challenger (and ultimately the winner) in the other corner is the latest Apple Mac Mini with an M2 chip for just $557. Sure, the M1 chip model is cheaper, but just $37 more gets you a faster, more powerful Mac Mini that will ultimately last longer and work better. You'll be glad you upgraded.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini M2
A fantastic alternative for anyone checking out the best MacBooks, the Apple Mac Mini M2 is perfect for your home office thanks to it being powerful yet taking up hardly any room. We've already evaluated the differences between the Mac Mini M2 and M1 and the results are great. The M1 was already a fast processor but the base M2 chip adds an extra 12% of speed which soon adds up. It also has support for Thunderbolt 4 unlike the M1 being restricted to Thunderbolt 3. There's also an update for wireless connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 setting you up for the future.

Read more
MacBook Pro with M2 Pro just got an unprecedented price cut
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

Apple just released the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip last month, but the powerful laptop is already on sale from B&H with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. It's still not cheap, but it's very rare for a new model to appear in MacBook deals. It's highly recommended that you take advantage of this chance while it's still online, as there's not much time left before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
Apple's MacBook Pro M2 Pro is slightly less powerful than the MacBook Pro M2 Max, but for most users in creative fields such as photography, filmmaking, graphic arts, and music development, it's got what it takes to meet the high requirements of the job. Compared with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro, the latest model of the laptop features the same flat-edged design, mini-LED display, and port arrangement, but the performance boost from the updated chip makes the MacBook Pro M2 Pro an even better mobile workstation for professionals.

Read more
The best MacBook in 2023
everything apple announced at its one more thing event m1 macbook pro 13

With Apple's introduction of the latest M2 MacBook models, it's time to take another look at which is the best MacBook to buy in 2023. Buying the newest MacBook isn't always the right decision since Apple has several tiers of performance, as well as various sizes. There are several MacBook models available, designated MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, with varying memory and storage configurations, as well as four kinds of processors, providing a wide selection to choose from.

While some retailers still have stock of the older Intel-powered models available, those devices don't make it on our list of the top MacBook laptops since they rely on outdated technology. It's not that Intel chips can't compete; however, Apple stopped building laptops that use the latest Intel chips in 2020. That means older models are slowly losing compatibility as each new version of operating system, such as MacOS Ventura, adds features that are designed exclusively for Apple silicon.

Read more