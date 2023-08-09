Heading back to school? Save $249 on the MacBook Air (M1)

Get yourself or a loved one ready for the new school year by taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the 2020 Apple MacBook Air. From its original price of $999, it’s down to a more affordable $750 following a $249 discount. You won’t always get the chance at savings from MacBook deals because Apple’s laptops rarely go on sale, so if you miss out on this bargain, we’re not sure if another opportunity will come along before the school year begins.

Why you should buy the 2020 Apple MacBook Air

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is already a few years old, but it’s still included in our list of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option that still delivers powerful performance because of Apple’s M1 chip, combined with 8GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 13.3-inch Retina display that shows sharp text and vibrant colors, with a design that keeps it very thin and light with a thickness of just 0.6 inches and a weight of only 2.8 pounds. Perhaps most impressively, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is completely silent because it doesn’t have fans — it can keep itself cool and running at peak condition because of the efficiency of the M1 chip.

In fact, our Apple MacBook Air M1 versus Dell XPS 13 comparison ranks Apple’s laptop ahead of the mainstay on top of our roundup of the best laptops because it’s much faster than the Intel-powered Dell XPS 13, and it offers a better keyboard and touchpad. The battery of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air also lasts longer at up to 18 hours on a single charge, compared to just up to 13 hours for the Dell XPS 13.

If you’re looking at laptop deals in preparation for the start of the new school year, why not go for a MacBook? The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is currently available from Amazon for $750, for savings of $249 on its sticker price of $999. This offer likely won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s laptops, and we’re not sure when there will be another discount for the device once this one ends. If you’re attracted to the idea of buying the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, buy it right now to enjoy the bargain.

