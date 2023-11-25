This MacBook Air is still at its Black Friday price of $750

With the shopping holiday over, we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before this year’s Black Friday deals get taken down. If you’re looking for a last-minute purchase on a new MacBook, you may want to consider the Apple MacBook Air M1. The 256GB SSD model is originally priced at $1,000, but you can still get it from Best Buy with a $250 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $750 for this powerful laptop. With most Apple Black Friday deals at risk of disappearing any moment, you’re going to have to make the purchase for this device as soon as possible if you’re interested in the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

The Apple MacBook Air M1 was among the first devices that were released in late 2020 with Apple’s M1 chip. However, despite its age, it remains on our list of the best MacBooks as a budget option with performance that’s still pretty fast by today’s standards. The M1 chip, combined with 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, creates a laptop that’s capable of meeting most work and school needs. On top of all of that, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is simply stunning with its sleek design, rock-solid build quality, and bright and colorful 13.3-inch Retina display.

One of the most impressive features of the Apple MacBook Air M1 is that it’s capable of delivering impressive performance without the need for an internal fan, as the efficiency of the M1 chip keeps the device operating at optimum temperature. If you love working in complete silence, the Apple MacBook Air M1 will let you do so.

the Apple MacBook Air M1 with a 256GB SSD for just $750 from Best Buy, for savings of $250 on its sticker price of $1,000.

