MacBook Air M1 and M2 just got unprecedented price cuts

Jennifer Allen
By

Some of the best MacBook deals right now are thanks to great prices at Amazon. There are excellent price cuts on both the Apple MacBook Air M1 and the Apple MacBook Air M2 but you’re going to need to be quick. Discounts don’t come around all the time on such highly sought-after Apple products which is why we’re taking a look at them right now.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $896, was $999

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Back at launch, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as absolutely fantastic and we stand by that. While it may not have the latest processor anymore, its performance is still exceptional. Its M1 chip offers an 8-core CPU that provides you with 3.5 times faster performance than the previous model. Despite such power, it still achieves an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours. A gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display ensures everything looks super sharp while 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage helps with multitasking and all your productivity needs. It’s a gorgeous-looking laptop too thanks to being so sleek with a fanless design that means it’s silent yet still runs cooler than you’d think. It continues to be one of the best MacBooks around thanks to its potency.

Apple MacBook Air M2 — $1,049, was $1,199

The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is a thing of wonder. It has the latest M2 chip which is even faster than anything the M1 could achieve in the past. It still has amazing battery life of 18 hours so you’re good to go throughout the busiest of days. It’s also incredibly slim and weighs just 2.7 pounds so you can’t beat it when it comes to portability. With a slightly larger screen than the earlier model, its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is phenomenal with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors. Everything you do is going to look vibrant and incredibly crisp. Even video calls look good too thanks to a 1080p FaceTime HD camera (at last) with a three-mic array helping you sound clear and a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio helping you hear others clearly too. Two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack round off the convenient selection of options here.

