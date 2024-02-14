 Skip to main content
Avoid this MacBook Air and shop this discounted model instead

If you’re thinking about buying a new MacBook but you want to get the best value for your money, you should avoid the Apple MacBook Air M1 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for its because you can currently get the 13.6-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 with the same RAM and storage for $949 from Best Buy, following a $150 discount on its original price of $1,099. So that’s better performance, from an upgraded processor, for less money.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 (13.6-inch)

The 13.6-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 is featured in our list of the best MacBooks as the best budget choice, which is especially true now with Best Buy’s offer. Keeping true to its name, the laptop remains incredibly thin, and the performance provided by the M2 processor will allow the device to tackle demanding activities. The all-aluminum unibody enclosure of the Apple MacBook Air M2 is very durable, and it will be able to maximize the capabilities of macOS Sonoma, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its computers.

In our Apple MacBook Air M2 versus Apple MacBook Air M1 comparison, we identified plenty of improvements in the upgraded model of the laptop. The Apple MacBook Air M2 adopts the squared-off sides and rounded edges that are found in the Apple MacBook Pro, while adding support for spatial audio with its new four-speaker setup. It also has a brighter screen with more accurate colors, a MagSafe 3 magnetic charging port, and longer battery life.

For those who are on the hunt for MacBook deals, don’t settle for the Apple MacBook Air M1 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD that’s going for $1,000 because Best Buy is selling the 13.6-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 with the same RAM and storage for $949 instead of $1,099. The $150 in savings may already be gone if you decide to make the purchase tomorrow though, so to make sure that you get the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately.

