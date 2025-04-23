Here’s your chance to buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 for less than $1,000

For Apple fans who have been on the lookout for MacBook deals: We’ve found an interesting one from B&H Photo Video. The 13-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M3 with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is on sale for only $899, for savings of $400 on the laptop’s original price of $1,299. That’s a huge discount that you probably won’t find anywhere else, but you’ll need to act fast if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain because it may disappear as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M3

Even with the release of the Apple MacBook Air M4, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is still a highly recommended laptop, as Apple’s M3 chip enables high-speed performance that will be enough to meet the needs of most people for their daily workloads. With an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, alongside 8GB of RAM, the Apple MacBook Air M3 will allow you to multitask between several apps at the same time without any crashes. Even gaming on the Apple MacBook Air M3 is pretty solid, which is impressive for a MacBook.

The Apple MacBook Air M3 features the line’s trademark compact and beautiful design, impeccable build quality, and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display that’s simply gorgeous. The efficiency of the M3 chip also allows the device to go completely fanless, which means it’s going to operate silently throughout its superb battery life.

The Apple MacBook Air M3 remains an excellent purchase, and that’s even more true right now if you’re able to buy it from B&H Photo Video. The 13-inch model with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for just $899 instead of its sticker price of $1,299, but probably not for long as there’s still high demand for this device. You should complete your transaction immediately as this offer for the Apple MacBook Air M3 may expire at any moment. If you want to check out other Windows-based devices for comparison, you can take a look at the laptop deals that we’ve gathered.