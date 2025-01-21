 Skip to main content
The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is down to $899 on Best Buy

If you’ve been thinking about buying the latest version of the MacBook Air but it’s been just beyond your budget, this might be the chance you’ve been waiting for. The 13-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M3, which usually sells for $1,099, is available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $899. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, so if you want to take advantage of the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is the most recent release in this popular line of laptops, and it’s powered by the Apple M3 chip for supercharged performance. The eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM pushes the boundaries of the device — in fact, the Apple MacBook Air M3’s gaming performance is better than expected. It’s not going to challenge the best gaming laptops, but the ability to play video games on what is more widely known as a productivity tool is a huge bonus.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display of the Apple MacBook Air M3 supports 1 billion colors with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 and pixel density of 224 pixels per inch. It’s simply beautiful, especially since it’s framed by a stunning design that keeps the laptop’s thickness at just 0.44 inches. The Apple MacBook Air M3 is well-built though, so there shouldn’t be any durability concerns, and with a 256GB SSD, you’ll have plenty of space for your work files in this powerhouse of a machine. It can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and it’s extremely quiet when in use because it’s fanless.

Best Buy is an excellent source of MacBook deals, and here’s one of the best examples we’ve seen recently: the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 for only $899, following a $200 discount on its original price of $1,099. Given the laptop’s popularity, there’s no telling how long the stocks that are up for sale will last. That means you’ll need to act fast if you’re interested to make sure you don’t miss out on the savings. Add the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

