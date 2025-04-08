The M3 MacBook Air is at its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for an excellent offer from MacBook deals before moving forward with a purchase, this could be it: the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for only $1,349 from Amazon. That’s the retailer’s lowest-ever price for this configuration of the popular laptop, for savings of $350 on its original price of $1,699. It’s not going to stay at 21% off for long though, given the popularity of Apple’s MacBooks, so we highly recommend proceeding with your transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 is already out in the market, but if you don’t need the latest MacBook to take on extremely demanding tasks, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 should still be a worthwhile purchase. The laptop, which is built to support Apple Intelligence, scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, primarily because of the solid performance delivered by Apple’s M3 chip. The eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU will be more than enough for most people to tackle their daily workload, and for times of rest and recreation, gaming on the Apple MacBook Air M3 is also pretty impressive.

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display of the Apple MacBook Air M3 is downright gorgeous, and the laptop stays true to its name with thickness of half an inch. Adding to its portability is its battery that can run for up to 18 hours on a single charge, and it offers connectivity for all of your accessories with two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port.

Apple fans who are planning an upgrade with laptop deals should definitely consider going for the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3. This model with 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for $1,349 from Amazon, which is the retailer’s lowest price ever for this particular laptop, following a $350 discount on its regular price of $1,699. We’re not sure how much longer before this offer expires though, so if you want to buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 at 21% off, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.